Giving Frozen Russian Assets To Ukraine Would ‘Break the Global Financial System’

The United States will break the global financial system and essentially declare war on Russia if it sends frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, journalist Dan Lazare told Radio Sputnik on Tuesday.

Giving Russia's seized assets to Ukraine would break the global financial system, journalist and author Dan Lazare told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Tuesday. He also warned that it would be the equivalent of the United States declaring war on Russia.“It’s kind of a declaration, it’s a widening of the war [and] it’s a declaration of war on Russia by the United States,” he added later.Lazare reminded co-hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong that last year the Biden administration was “triumphant” about Ukraine’s accomplishments on the battlefield a year ago but that things have since turned “sharply negative.”“The Ukrainian forces are starting to come apart. I think the word crumble is probably too strong a term at this point, but they certainly are showing the strain,” he explained. “They’re running out of artillery shells, they’re running out of other armaments and Russia is making steady advances. So the question is now ‘how long will this process go on before Ukraine cracks?’”Lazare said that the situation in Ukraine has US President Joe Biden “scared as hell” and that he has “no idea” how to get around the “roadblock” of Congress blocking further financial aid.“That means abandoning very close allies,” Lazare said. “Especially given the fact [that] the US really caused this war in the first place by backing a far-right-led military coup back in 2014, which made a Russian military response more or less inevitable.”

