Switzerland's UDC Party Accuses Government of Undermining Country's Neutrality
The Democratic Union of the Centre (UDC), the largest party in the Swiss parliament, accused President Viola Amherd of undermining the country's neutrality and sovereignty by joining the EU's Military Mobility project.
2024-08-22T03:08+0000
2024-08-22T03:08+0000
On Wednesday, the Swiss government said that it intends to join the EU's Military Mobility project, which aims to facilitate the movement of troops and military equipment across European territory. The UDC also accused the European Union of pursuing an expansionist policy in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova. "The goals of Switzerland as a neutral and sovereign state do not coincide at all with the goals of the EU. Especially since the EU considers itself a geopolitical player and pursues an obvious expansionist policy towards Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova," the party added.Switzerland is not a member of the European Union or NATO. However, the Swiss Foreign Ministry's 2022 foreign policy report announced the country's intention to strengthen security cooperation with the alliance. In 2024 the Swiss military are expected to take part in 20 military drills beyond the country's territory and in four drills within its soil, all of which involve NATO states.
2024
Switzerland's UDC Party Accuses Government of Undermining Country's Neutrality

03:08 GMT 22.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The largest party in the Swiss parliament, the Democratic Union of the Centre (UDC), accused President Viola Amherd and the government of undermining Switzerland's neutrality by seeking to join the EU's Military Mobility project.
On Wednesday, the Swiss government said that it intends to join the EU's Military Mobility project, which aims to facilitate the movement of troops and military equipment across European territory.
"The UDC resolutely opposes Switzerland's participation in the EU military pact PESCO [Permanent Structured Cooperation]. The Federal Council is thus frivolously abandoning the neutrality and sovereignty of our country. By participating in the EU military pact, the Federal Council, through gross negligence, is also endangering the security of the Swiss population. The UDC demands that the Federal Council bring this issue before parliament without fail," the party said in a statement on Wednesday.
The UDC also accused the European Union of pursuing an expansionist policy in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
"The goals of Switzerland as a neutral and sovereign state do not coincide at all with the goals of the EU. Especially since the EU considers itself a geopolitical player and pursues an obvious expansionist policy towards Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova," the party added.
