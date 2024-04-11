International
Switzerland's Largest Party Calls for Return to Neutrality in All Conflicts - Statement
Switzerland's Largest Party Calls for Return to Neutrality in All Conflicts - Statement
The Swiss People's Party (UDC), which holds the majority in parliament, has said on Thursday that the country should return to holding neutrality in all conflicts.
"Switzerland must strictly return to its perpetual and armed neutrality," the statement said. Armed neutrality means that Switzerland must be able to protect and defend itself, while the perpetual neutrality means that the country will be credible only if it remains neutral without any exceptions, the UDC explained. The UDC also demands that all sanctions that have not been adopted by the UN Security Council are lifted, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-skips-swiss-held-ukraine-conference-as-bern-asserts-no-peace-possible-without-moscow-1117851424.html
Switzerland's Largest Party Calls for Return to Neutrality in All Conflicts - Statement

15:54 GMT 11.04.2024
Swiss flag fluttering in the sunshine in Geneva
Swiss flag fluttering in the sunshine in Geneva - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2024
© Flickr / Gideon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swiss People's Party (UDC), which holds the majority in parliament, has said on Thursday that the country should return to holding neutrality in all conflicts.
"Switzerland must strictly return to its perpetual and armed neutrality," the statement said.
Armed neutrality means that Switzerland must be able to protect and defend itself, while the perpetual neutrality means that the country will be credible only if it remains neutral without any exceptions, the UDC explained.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Switzerland's President and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis attend a meeting on the sidelines of the U.S.-Russia talks in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2024
World
Russia Skips Swiss-Held Ukraine Conference as Bern Asserts 'No Peace Possible Without Moscow'
Yesterday, 14:33 GMT
The UDC also demands that all sanctions that have not been adopted by the UN Security Council are lifted, the statement said.
