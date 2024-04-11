https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/switzerlands-largest-party-calls-for-return-to-neutrality-in-all-conflicts---statement-1117873337.html
Switzerland's Largest Party Calls for Return to Neutrality in All Conflicts - Statement
Switzerland's Largest Party Calls for Return to Neutrality in All Conflicts - Statement
Sputnik International
The Swiss People's Party (UDC), which holds the majority in parliament, has said on Thursday that the country should return to holding neutrality in all conflicts.
2024-04-11T15:54+0000
2024-04-11T15:54+0000
2024-04-11T15:54+0000
world
europe
switzerland
un security council (unsc)
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102598/71/1025987199_0:9:1500:853_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c03b61a0e5da3b5ef9a0af7ca52681.jpg
"Switzerland must strictly return to its perpetual and armed neutrality," the statement said. Armed neutrality means that Switzerland must be able to protect and defend itself, while the perpetual neutrality means that the country will be credible only if it remains neutral without any exceptions, the UDC explained. The UDC also demands that all sanctions that have not been adopted by the UN Security Council are lifted, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-skips-swiss-held-ukraine-conference-as-bern-asserts-no-peace-possible-without-moscow-1117851424.html
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102598/71/1025987199_176:0:1325:862_1920x0_80_0_0_1472917a824937f2c96f514326c9e6a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
is switzerland neutral, why is switzerland neutral, does switzerland help ukraine, is switzerland involved in wars, switzerland in military conflicts
is switzerland neutral, why is switzerland neutral, does switzerland help ukraine, is switzerland involved in wars, switzerland in military conflicts
Switzerland's Largest Party Calls for Return to Neutrality in All Conflicts - Statement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swiss People's Party (UDC), which holds the majority in parliament, has said on Thursday that the country should return to holding neutrality in all conflicts.
"Switzerland must strictly return to its perpetual and armed neutrality
," the statement said.
Armed neutrality means that Switzerland must be able to protect and defend itself, while the perpetual neutrality
means that the country will be credible only if it remains neutral without any exceptions, the UDC explained.
The UDC also demands that all sanctions
that have not been adopted by the UN Security Council are lifted, the statement said.