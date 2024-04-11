https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/switzerlands-largest-party-calls-for-return-to-neutrality-in-all-conflicts---statement-1117873337.html

Switzerland's Largest Party Calls for Return to Neutrality in All Conflicts - Statement

The Swiss People's Party (UDC), which holds the majority in parliament, has said on Thursday that the country should return to holding neutrality in all conflicts.

world

europe

switzerland

un security council (unsc)

european union (eu)

"Switzerland must strictly return to its perpetual and armed neutrality," the statement said. Armed neutrality means that Switzerland must be able to protect and defend itself, while the perpetual neutrality means that the country will be credible only if it remains neutral without any exceptions, the UDC explained. The UDC also demands that all sanctions that have not been adopted by the UN Security Council are lifted, the statement said.

switzerland

