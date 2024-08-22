International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 765 Soldiers in Fighting With Russia's Yug Group - Russian Military
Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 765 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 765 troops, four pickup trucks, one Grad MLRS launcher [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement. The Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Mezhevoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, eliminating up to 640 Ukrainian troops, the statement read, adding that the Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian troops. Additionally, Kiev has lost up to 130 servicemen in battles with the Vostok group.
russia's yug group of forces has eliminated up to 765 ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the russian defense ministry said on thursday.
MOSCOW, August 22 (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 765 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 765 troops, four pickup trucks, one Grad MLRS launcher [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement.
The Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Mezhevoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, eliminating up to 640 Ukrainian troops, the statement read, adding that the Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian troops.
Additionally, Kiev has lost up to 130 servicemen in battles with the Vostok group.
