https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/ukraine-loses-up-to-765-soldiers-in-fighting-with-russias-yug-group---russian-military-1119871419.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 765 Soldiers in Fighting With Russia's Yug Group - Russian Military
Ukraine Loses Up to 765 Soldiers in Fighting With Russia's Yug Group - Russian Military
Sputnik International
Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 765 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-08-22T10:21+0000
2024-08-22T10:21+0000
2024-08-22T10:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kiev
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/03/1119623568_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_c5d26e99ce56b7ee5a90e9c0e14cd861.jpg
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 765 troops, four pickup trucks, one Grad MLRS launcher [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement. The Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Mezhevoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, eliminating up to 640 Ukrainian troops, the statement read, adding that the Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian troops. Additionally, Kiev has lost up to 130 servicemen in battles with the Vostok group.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/three-units-of-ukraines-national-guard-refuse-to-obey-orders-in-donetsk-region--reports-1119862427.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/03/1119623568_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d87e4a6a44e68ee7cfb25f7119a76404.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's yug group of forces has eliminated up to 765 ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the russian defense ministry said on thursday.
russia's yug group of forces has eliminated up to 765 ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the russian defense ministry said on thursday.
Ukraine Loses Up to 765 Soldiers in Fighting With Russia's Yug Group - Russian Military
MOSCOW, August 22 (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 765 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 765 troops, four pickup trucks, one Grad MLRS launcher [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement.
The Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Mezhevoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, eliminating up to 640 Ukrainian troops, the statement read, adding that the Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian troops.
Additionally, Kiev has lost up to 130 servicemen in battles with the Vostok group.