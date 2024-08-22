https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/ukraine-loses-up-to-765-soldiers-in-fighting-with-russias-yug-group---russian-military-1119871419.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 765 Soldiers in Fighting With Russia's Yug Group - Russian Military

Ukraine Loses Up to 765 Soldiers in Fighting With Russia's Yug Group - Russian Military

Sputnik International

Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 765 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2024-08-22T10:21+0000

2024-08-22T10:21+0000

2024-08-22T10:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kiev

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/03/1119623568_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_c5d26e99ce56b7ee5a90e9c0e14cd861.jpg

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 765 troops, four pickup trucks, one Grad MLRS launcher [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement. The Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Mezhevoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, eliminating up to 640 Ukrainian troops, the statement read, adding that the Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian troops. Additionally, Kiev has lost up to 130 servicemen in battles with the Vostok group.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/three-units-of-ukraines-national-guard-refuse-to-obey-orders-in-donetsk-region--reports-1119862427.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's yug group of forces has eliminated up to 765 ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the russian defense ministry said on thursday.