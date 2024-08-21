https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/three-units-of-ukraines-national-guard-refuse-to-obey-orders-in-donetsk-region--reports-1119862427.html

Three Units of Ukraine’s National Guard Refuse to Obey Orders in Donetsk Region – Reports

Russia’s steady advance throughout the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is shown not just by Russian troops liberating settlement after settlement, by also by Ukrainian soldiers refusing to follow the commands of their superiors.

Three companies of the Ukrainian National Guard have refused to obey orders to fight Russian forces in Donetsk.The men, led by their commanders, refused to carry out combat missions near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk in Ukrainian), located in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, Strana reported, quoting a serviceman of the second battalion of the 15th National Guard Brigade."But the trouble was that we had already arrived at Pokrovsk with a huge manpower shortage," he added. "After a week of fighting there were even fewer of us, 10 to 13 men in a company, including commanders.”Vladislav said it was impossible to defend the positions, as Ukrainian troops were outnumbered 30 to one by the Russian forces. He said they were regularly under attack.The soldier also complained of the extremely poor cohesion and lack of communication within the ranks. Only one unit was covering their flank, but they abandoned their position without telling their comrades.According to Vladislav, one of the groups was unable to retreat and the fate of its men remains unknown — whether they were killed or captured.After the retreat the troops were threatened with punishment by their commanders.“Our three companies from among those transferred to Pokrovsk refused to carry out combat orders," Vladislav said. "The superiors came and suggested that those who refused to carry out the tasks should step forward."But all the men, including their officers, took responsibility."All those who remained, led by their commanders, stepped forward," he said. "The superiors videotaped it and left. Now we do not know what will happen next, we are waiting for the consequences."All the guardsmen who refused to follow orders had been fighting since the start of the Russian military operation, and all had experienced artillery shelling and combat. "But there are simply too few of us left,” Valdislav said.

