US Air Force Pays Northrop $100Mln Extra to Complete 2 Polar Satellites - Pentagon

The United States Air Force has extended the contract with Northrop Grumman to build two High Earth Orbit polar reconnaissance satellites by almost $100 million, bringing the total cost to over $2.3 billion.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force has extended the Northrop Grumman Space Systems contract to build two new High Earth Orbit (HEO) polar reconnaissance satellites by almost $100 million, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Space Systems Division [in] Redondo Beach, California, was awarded a $97,348,304 contract modification ...for Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar Space Vehicles 1 and 2," the release stated on Wednesday.
The contract extension will provide the additional scope to complete the design, building, integration, and testing of the two satellites, the Defense Department explained.
"The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,301,726,852," the release said.
According to Northrop Grumman's website, the satellites operate in "highly elliptical orbits" and represent the next generation of missile warning systems. The website notes that the northern polar region "is the shortest route for a missile to travel towards the United States" and is difficult to monitor from space. Northrop Grumman also toutes their "new resiliency features to stay in the fight in contested scenarios."
Work on the satellites will be performed in Redondo Beach, and Azusa, California over the next two years and is expected to be completed by July 25, 2026, the Defense Department said.