https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/us-air-force-pays-northrop-100mln-extra-to-complete-2-polar-satellites---pentagon-1119869206.html

US Air Force Pays Northrop $100Mln Extra to Complete 2 Polar Satellites - Pentagon

US Air Force Pays Northrop $100Mln Extra to Complete 2 Polar Satellites - Pentagon

Sputnik International

The United States Air Force has extended the contract with Northrop Grumman to build two High Earth Orbit polar reconnaissance satellites by almost $100 million, bringing the total cost to over $2.3 billion.

2024-08-22T00:51+0000

2024-08-22T00:51+0000

2024-08-22T00:51+0000

military

us

military & intelligence

redondo beach

northrop grumman

defense department

us air force

newsfeed

earth

missile warning system

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119869049_0:281:2644:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_008fb50af9ab411d3ea8db8d0b10f5ac.jpg

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Space Systems Division [in] Redondo Beach, California, was awarded a $97,348,304 contract modification ...for Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar Space Vehicles 1 and 2," the release stated on Wednesday. The contract extension will provide the additional scope to complete the design, building, integration, and testing of the two satellites, the Defense Department explained. "The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,301,726,852," the release said. According to Northrop Grumman's website, the satellites operate in "highly elliptical orbits" and represent the next generation of missile warning systems. The website notes that the northern polar region "is the shortest route for a missile to travel towards the United States" and is difficult to monitor from space. Northrop Grumman also toutes their "new resiliency features to stay in the fight in contested scenarios." Work on the satellites will be performed in Redondo Beach, and Azusa, California over the next two years and is expected to be completed by July 25, 2026, the Defense Department said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/strengthening-russias-northern-fleet-capabilities-is-priority-in-arctic---kremlin-aide-1119828683.html

redondo beach

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

polar region escalation, militarization of polar region, militarization of space, early missile warning systems