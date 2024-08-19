https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/strengthening-russias-northern-fleet-capabilities-is-priority-in-arctic---kremlin-aide-1119828683.html
Strengthening Russia's Northern Fleet Capabilities is Priority in Arctic - Kremlin Aide
Strengthening Russia's Northern Fleet Capabilities is Priority in Arctic - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Strengthening the combat readiness of the Northern Fleet against the background of the growing military presence of the West in the Arctic is one of the priorities of ensuring Russia's national interests in this region, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
2024-08-19T13:50+0000
2024-08-19T13:50+0000
2024-08-19T13:55+0000
military
nikolai patrushev
russia
arctic
russian northern fleet
murmansk
russian navy
arctic council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118493845_0:173:3028:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_d0e20aa2597d99ccc8f235bf67e777bb.jpg
"Strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, including increasing the combat readiness of the Northern Fleet... is one of the priorities of ensuring national interests in the Arctic," Patrushev said in Murmansk at a meeting on ensuring Russia's national interests in the Arctic.The United States and its allies have blocked Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council, the aide noted."The United States and its allies have in fact blocked Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council," Patrushev said at the meeting.Russia is ready for dialogue and constructive cooperation with Arctic countries based on respect for its interests, the official said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/how-pentagons-2024-arctic-strategy-invites-confrontation-in-high-north-1119475354.html
russia
arctic
murmansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118493845_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3c305235448ae333f63571a50f770b9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian fleet, russia's northern fleet, russian navy, russian forces in the arctic
russian fleet, russia's northern fleet, russian navy, russian forces in the arctic
Strengthening Russia's Northern Fleet Capabilities is Priority in Arctic - Kremlin Aide
13:50 GMT 19.08.2024 (Updated: 13:55 GMT 19.08.2024)
MURMANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Strengthening the combat readiness of the Northern Fleet against the background of the growing military presence of the West in the Arctic is one of the priorities of ensuring Russia's national interests in this region, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
"Strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, including increasing the combat readiness of the Northern Fleet
... is one of the priorities of ensuring national interests in the Arctic," Patrushev said in Murmansk at a meeting on ensuring Russia's national interests in the Arctic
.
The United States and its allies have blocked Russia's chairmanship
of the Arctic Council, the aide noted.
"The United States and its allies have in fact blocked Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council," Patrushev said at the meeting.
Russia is ready for dialogue and constructive cooperation with Arctic countries
based on respect for its interests, the official said.
"At the same time, we are ready to resume dialogue and constructive interaction and cooperation with the Arctic states in the interests of peaceful development of the Arctic based on respect for our national interests," he added.