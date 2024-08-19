https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/strengthening-russias-northern-fleet-capabilities-is-priority-in-arctic---kremlin-aide-1119828683.html

Strengthening Russia's Northern Fleet Capabilities is Priority in Arctic - Kremlin Aide

Strengthening the combat readiness of the Northern Fleet against the background of the growing military presence of the West in the Arctic is one of the priorities of ensuring Russia's national interests in this region, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"Strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, including increasing the combat readiness of the Northern Fleet... is one of the priorities of ensuring national interests in the Arctic," Patrushev said in Murmansk at a meeting on ensuring Russia's national interests in the Arctic.The United States and its allies have blocked Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council, the aide noted."The United States and its allies have in fact blocked Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council," Patrushev said at the meeting.Russia is ready for dialogue and constructive cooperation with Arctic countries based on respect for its interests, the official said.

