https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/north-korea-condemns-us-decision-to-approve-sale-of-36-apaches-to-south-korea-1119880942.html

North Korea Condemns US Decision to Approve Sale of 36 Apaches to South Korea

North Korea Condemns US Decision to Approve Sale of 36 Apaches to South Korea

Sputnik International

The North Korean Foreign Ministry condemned the US State Department’s decision to approve the sale of 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters to South Korea, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

2024-08-23T06:10+0000

2024-08-23T06:10+0000

2024-08-23T06:10+0000

military

south korea

pyongyang

koreas

korean central news agency (kcna)

state department

apache

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107740/18/1077401832_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_edb4e67cd26dc73a4e174824ab6b2acc.jpg

On Monday, the State Department approved the sale of 36 Apache helicopters and related equipment and services to South Korea for $3.5 billion. The sale of American weapons to US allies in the Asia-Pacific region is an unacceptable challenge to the security of the region, the report read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/north-korea-accuses-us-japan-south-korea-of-creating-asian-version-of-nato-1119188258.html

south korea

pyongyang

koreas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the north korean foreign ministry condemned the us state department’s decision to approve the sale of 36 ah-64e apache helicopters to south korea, north korean state-run news agency kcna reported on friday.