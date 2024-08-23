https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/north-korea-condemns-us-decision-to-approve-sale-of-36-apaches-to-south-korea-1119880942.html
The North Korean Foreign Ministry condemned the US State Department's decision to approve the sale of 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters to South Korea, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Friday.
On Monday, the State Department approved the sale of 36 Apache helicopters and related equipment and services to South Korea for $3.5 billion. The sale of American weapons to US allies in the Asia-Pacific region is an unacceptable challenge to the security of the region, the report read.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The North Korean Foreign Ministry condemned the US State Department’s decision to approve the sale of 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters to South Korea, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Friday.
On Monday, the State Department approved the sale of 36 Apache helicopters and related equipment and services to South Korea for $3.5 billion.
"We strongly oppose and reject the U.S. and its vassal forces' arms buildup posing a grave danger to the regional security environment and escalating the military tension and warn them seriously of the consequences to be entailed by it," the ministry was quoted as saying by the news agency.
The sale of American weapons to US allies in the Asia-Pacific region is an unacceptable challenge to the security of the region, the report read.