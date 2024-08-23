International
Putin, Pashinyan Note Positive Dynamics in Trade, Economic Relations - Kremlin
Putin, Pashinyan Note Positive Dynamics in Trade, Economic Relations - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"During the exchange of views on the bilateral agenda [during a phone conversation], the sides noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation," the Kremlin said in a statement.President Putin and PM Pashinyan also discussed the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.During the conversation, Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in developing a peace treaty, according to the statement.The leaders also agreed to continue contacts.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"During the exchange of views on the bilateral agenda [during a phone conversation], the sides noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation," the Kremlin said in a statement.
President Putin and PM Pashinyan also discussed the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"The discussion of issues of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations continued, including taking into account the negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his state visit to Baku," the Kremlin said in a statement.
During the conversation, Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in developing a peace treaty, according to the statement.
The leaders also agreed to continue contacts.
