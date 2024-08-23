https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/zaporozhye-kursk-nuclear-plants-objects-of-criminal-terrorist-acts-of-ukraine-1119881642.html

The Zaporozhye and Kursk nuclear power plants are objects of criminal terrorist acts of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday. Earlier, the Zaporozhye plant's communications director told Sputnik that the backup high-voltage line of the plant had been disconnected by the Ukrainian side, but the exact reasons were unknown.International Atomic Energy Agency experts have been informed about the situation, the communications director added.Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom told Sputnik on Friday the Kursk nuclear power plant was operating normally, the radiation situation at the site was normal.*IS is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

