https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/boeing-starliner-crew-to-return-to-earth-from-iss-in-february-2025---nasa-1119897571.html
Boeing Starliner Crew to Return to Earth From ISS in February 2025 - NASA
Boeing Starliner Crew to Return to Earth From ISS in February 2025 - NASA
Sputnik International
The crew of Boeing's troubled Starliner will return from the International Space Station (ISS) only in February 2025, while the ship itself will be returned without a crew, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Saturday.
2024-08-24T17:51+0000
2024-08-24T17:51+0000
2024-08-24T17:53+0000
americas
nasa
starliner
earth
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118508383_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_eb71f4f9b3c945b445076567500c07fc.jpg
"NASA has decided that [astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams] will return with Crew-9 next February, and that Starliner will return uncrewed," Nelson told a briefing. The exact time for the spacecraft's return to Earth remains unknown. Starliner was launched with its two-astronaut crew on June 5 but five of its 28 thrusters failed at different times during its flight to the ISS and five helium leaks were also recorded. The spacecraft's return flight was originally scheduled for June 14 but has been repeatedly delayed since then while engineers back on Earth tried to solve the problems, NASA officials have acknowledged.
americas
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118508383_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbca0956bf8bac5e98c2c75b66df3ad5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
boeing starliner, boeing, nasa, return of boeing starliner's crew, nasa, iss
boeing starliner, boeing, nasa, return of boeing starliner's crew, nasa, iss
Boeing Starliner Crew to Return to Earth From ISS in February 2025 - NASA
17:51 GMT 24.08.2024 (Updated: 17:53 GMT 24.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of Boeing's troubled Starliner will return from the International Space Station (ISS) only in February 2025, while the ship itself will be returned without a crew, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Saturday.
"NASA has decided that [astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams] will return with Crew-9 next February, and that Starliner will return uncrewed," Nelson told a briefing.
The exact time for the spacecraft's return to Earth remains unknown.
Starliner was launched with its two-astronaut crew on June 5 but five of its 28 thrusters failed at different times during its flight to the ISS and five helium leaks were also recorded.
The spacecraft's return flight was originally scheduled for June 14 but has been repeatedly delayed
since then while engineers back on Earth tried to solve the problems, NASA officials have acknowledged.