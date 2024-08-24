International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/boeing-starliner-crew-to-return-to-earth-from-iss-in-february-2025---nasa-1119897571.html
Boeing Starliner Crew to Return to Earth From ISS in February 2025 - NASA
Boeing Starliner Crew to Return to Earth From ISS in February 2025 - NASA
Sputnik International
The crew of Boeing's troubled Starliner will return from the International Space Station (ISS) only in February 2025, while the ship itself will be returned without a crew, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Saturday.
2024-08-24T17:51+0000
2024-08-24T17:53+0000
americas
nasa
starliner
earth
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118508383_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_eb71f4f9b3c945b445076567500c07fc.jpg
"NASA has decided that [astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams] will return with Crew-9 next February, and that Starliner will return uncrewed," Nelson told a briefing. The exact time for the spacecraft's return to Earth remains unknown. Starliner was launched with its two-astronaut crew on June 5 but five of its 28 thrusters failed at different times during its flight to the ISS and five helium leaks were also recorded. The spacecraft's return flight was originally scheduled for June 14 but has been repeatedly delayed since then while engineers back on Earth tried to solve the problems, NASA officials have acknowledged.
americas
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118508383_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbca0956bf8bac5e98c2c75b66df3ad5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing starliner, boeing, nasa, return of boeing starliner's crew, nasa, iss
boeing starliner, boeing, nasa, return of boeing starliner's crew, nasa, iss

Boeing Starliner Crew to Return to Earth From ISS in February 2025 - NASA

17:51 GMT 24.08.2024 (Updated: 17:53 GMT 24.08.2024)
© AP Photo / Joel KowskyBoeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft mounted on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft mounted on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2024
© AP Photo / Joel Kowsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of Boeing's troubled Starliner will return from the International Space Station (ISS) only in February 2025, while the ship itself will be returned without a crew, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Saturday.
"NASA has decided that [astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams] will return with Crew-9 next February, and that Starliner will return uncrewed," Nelson told a briefing.
The exact time for the spacecraft's return to Earth remains unknown.
Starliner was launched with its two-astronaut crew on June 5 but five of its 28 thrusters failed at different times during its flight to the ISS and five helium leaks were also recorded.
The spacecraft's return flight was originally scheduled for June 14 but has been repeatedly delayed since then while engineers back on Earth tried to solve the problems, NASA officials have acknowledged.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала