Distress and Confusion: What Does Ukraine Seek to Achieve by Attacking Russian Nuclear Plants?

Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s Zaporozhye and Kursk Nuclear Power Plants are most likely an attempt to portray Moscow as unable to keep those facilities safe, Swedish Armed Forces veteran and political and military observer Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik.

“When it comes to the Zaporozhye power plant, I believe that Ukraine wants to create pressure from the international community towards Russia, that the power plant should be at least internationalized, so that Russia wouldn’t control it,” Valtersson explained. “They could say it's neutral now, the international community takes care of it.”“When it comes to Kursk, I believe they want to sow distress, and maybe even panic among some part of the Russian population, at least those living nearby,” he added. He also suggested that Ukraine tries to sow confusion by denying responsibility for these attacks. Even if Ukraine’s culpability is confirmed, there likely “won't be very severe reaction in the West,” he remarked.

