Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia, Ukraine Swap 230 Prisoners After UAE Mediation
Russia, Ukraine Swap 230 Prisoners After UAE Mediation
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday it had secured the release of 115 Russian military personnel captured in Ukraine-controlled territories with the help of UAE mediators in return for 115 Ukrainian troops.
"Following negotiations, 115 Russian prisoners of war were returned from Ukraine-controlled territories after they were captured in Kursk region. In return, 115 Ukrainian prisoners of war were released," the ministry said in a statement. The released Russian prisoners are in neighboring Belarus where they are receiving medical assistance and awaiting return to Russia. The exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, the statement read.
Russia, Ukraine Swap 230 Prisoners After UAE Mediation

11:44 GMT 24.08.2024 (Updated: 12:02 GMT 24.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday it had secured the release of 115 Russian military personnel captured in Ukraine-controlled territories with the help of UAE mediators in return for 115 Ukrainian troops.
"Following negotiations, 115 Russian prisoners of war were returned from Ukraine-controlled territories after they were captured in Kursk region. In return, 115 Ukrainian prisoners of war were released," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukrainian Prisoners Say They Were Captured in Kursk Region on 2nd Day of Invasion
13 August, 04:32 GMT
Russia
Ukrainian Prisoners Say They Were Captured in Kursk Region on 2nd Day of Invasion
13 August, 04:32 GMT
The released Russian prisoners are in neighboring Belarus where they are receiving medical assistance and awaiting return to Russia. The exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, the statement read.
