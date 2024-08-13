https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/ukrainian-prisoners-say-they-were-captured-in-kursk-region-on-2nd-day-of-invasion-1119744969.html

Ukrainian Prisoners Say They Were Captured in Kursk Region on 2nd Day of Invasion

Ukrainian Prisoners Say They Were Captured in Kursk Region on 2nd Day of Invasion

Sputnik International

Ukrainian servicemen captured in Kursk region said during interrogation that they had only been in the Russian region for about a day and had been quickly captured after the invasion of Russian territory began, Russian security agencies told Sputnik, which obtained a new video of the prisoners.

2024-08-13T04:32+0000

2024-08-13T04:32+0000

2024-08-13T04:32+0000

russia

kursk

ukraine

vladimir putin

valery gerasimov

russia

ukrainian armed forces

russian investigative committee

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_0:1:3638:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5dd6adebc7eccfbc33fc5afc475cc91.jpg

On Monday, Sputnik showed the first footage showing how an assault group of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian army was captured. Russian security agencies told the agency that the Ukrainian servicemen had been captured near the settlement of Martynovka. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against one of the commanders of the 80th Brigade, Emil Ishkulov, on suspicion of a terrorist attack, murder, and attempted murder. In the video obtained by the agency, the assault unit members give their names and also say that they have been on Russian territory for the second day. "Mazur Kyrylo Mikhailovich," introduces himself the second prisoner, who also said that he has been in the region for the second day. Also in the video, the prisoners can be heard confirming that they are being treated well and provided with water. The prisoners were placed in a car and prepared for transportation, and offered a smoke. Ukrainian Armed Forces units numbering up to a 1,000 people launched an offensive at 5.30 a.m. on August 6 to seize territory in the Kursk region, their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 12 that Ukrainian forces had lost more than 1,600 servicemen, 32 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers during the entire period of military operations in the Kursk direction. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation, conducting indiscriminate shooting, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, all Rissia's goals would be achieved. In the Kursk, as well as the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorism operation regime is in effect to ensure the safety of citizens.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/aftermath-of-ukrainian-shelling-of-russias-kursk-1119719621.html

kursk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian prisoners, ukrainian servicemen, russian region