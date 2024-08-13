https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/ukrainian-prisoners-say-they-were-captured-in-kursk-region-on-2nd-day-of-invasion-1119744969.html
Ukrainian servicemen captured in Kursk region said during interrogation that they had only been in the Russian region for about a day and had been quickly captured after the invasion of Russian territory began, Russian security agencies told Sputnik, which obtained a new video of the prisoners.
KURSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian servicemen captured in Kursk region said during interrogation that they had only been in the Russian region for about a day and had been quickly captured after the invasion of Russian territory began, Russian security agencies told Sputnik, which obtained a new video of the prisoners.
On Monday, Sputnik showed the first footage showing how an assault group of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian army was captured. Russian security agencies told the agency that the Ukrainian servicemen had been captured near the settlement of Martynovka. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against one of the commanders of the 80th Brigade, Emil Ishkulov, on suspicion of a terrorist attack, murder, and attempted murder.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen captured in the Kursk region testified during the initial interrogation that they entered the region's territory approximately a day before their capture. There were seven people in the captured group," a Russian security agency source said.
In the video obtained by the agency, the assault unit members give their names and also say that they have been on Russian territory for the second day.
"Kravchuk Petro... The second day," says one of them in response to a request to introduce himself and say how long he has been here.
"Mazur Kyrylo Mikhailovich," introduces himself the second prisoner, who also said that he has been in the region for the second day.
Also in the video, the prisoners can be heard confirming that they are being treated well and provided with water. The prisoners were placed in a car and prepared for transportation, and offered a smoke.
Ukrainian Armed Forces units numbering up to a 1,000 people launched an offensive at 5.30 a.m. on August 6 to seize territory in the Kursk region, their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.
The Russian Defense Ministry
reported on August 12 that Ukrainian forces had lost more than 1,600 servicemen, 32 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers during the entire period of military operations in the Kursk direction.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation, conducting indiscriminate shooting, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, all Rissia's goals would be achieved.
In the Kursk, as well as the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorism operation regime is in effect to ensure the safety of citizens.