https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/ukraine-loses-over-5500-troops-71-tanks-in-kursk-region-since-august-6--1119895710.html

Ukraine Loses Over 5,500 Troops, 71 Tanks in Kursk Region Since August 6

Ukraine Loses Over 5,500 Troops, 71 Tanks in Kursk Region Since August 6

Sputnik International

Ukraine has lost over 5,500 troops, 71 tanks, 57 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment in the Russian region of Kursk since early August, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2024-08-24T12:05+0000

2024-08-24T12:05+0000

2024-08-24T12:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kursk

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119244046_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1a5fd3d26ded90fde81dcae5e234d9.jpg

"Since the beginning of hostilities in Kursk region, the [Ukrainian] losses amounted to more than 5,500 troops, 71 tanks, 30 infantry fighting vehicles, 57 armoured personnel carriers, 372 armoured fighting vehicles," the defense ministry said. The Ukrainian army lost 170 motor vehicles, 36 artillery guns, five anti-aircraft missile systems, 11 multiple launch rocket launchers, including three HIMARS systems and one multiple launch rocket system, seven electronic warfare stations, a counter-battery warfare station, four units of engineering vehicles, including two counterobstacle vehicles and one UR-77 mine clearing vehicle. In the attack on the Kursk Region alone, Ukraine lost more than 360 troops and 29 armored vehicles over the past 24 hours, the ministry estimated. "Over the past 24 hours, the [Ukrainian] losses amounted to more than 360 troops and 29 units of hardware including two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, 22 armoured fighting vehicles, two artillery guns, 12 motor vehicles, one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, and one counter-battery warfare station," the bulletin read. Russian warplanes struck Ukrainian forces in 11 settlements of the Kursk Region: Apanasovka, Vishnyovka, Borki, Krasnooktyabrsky, Kruglenkoye, Mikhaylovka, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Plekhovo, Snagost, and Yuzhny. Clusters of enemy manpower and hardware were targeted near Atinskoye, Glukhov, Druzhba, Zhuravka, Zapseliye, Kalinov, Novaya Sloboda, Pervomayskoye, Pavlovka, Sadki, Svessa, Sumy, Surovatka, Chuikova, and Yampol, the ministry said. In the past 24 hours, Russian troops continued to comb woods for Ukrainian sabotage groups trying to push deeper into western Russia. "The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue reconnaissance and search operations to locate and eliminate the enemy small sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting to get to the depth of the Russian territory," the Russian ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/russian-military-briefs-putin-on-special-military-operation-kursk-situation-1119895348.html

russia

ukraine

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine's losses on battlefield, ukraine loses over 5,000 troops in its incursion into russia's kursk region