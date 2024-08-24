International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Military Briefs Putin on Special Military Operation, Kursk Situation
Russian Military Briefs Putin on Special Military Operation, Kursk Situation
Russian President Vladimir Putin heard reports on the progress of the special military operation and efforts to repel the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region, during a phone call with the command of the united grouping of troops, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
The meeting took place at one of the command posts of the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russian leader received reports from Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and head of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Sergei Rudskoy "on countering the enemy forces that invaded the territory of the Kursk Region and the measures taken to destroy them, as well as on the current results of the special military operation," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The meeting took place at one of the command posts of the Russian Defense Ministry.
