https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/russian-military-briefs-putin-on-special-military-operation-kursk-situation-1119895348.html

Russian Military Briefs Putin on Special Military Operation, Kursk Situation

Russian Military Briefs Putin on Special Military Operation, Kursk Situation

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin heard reports on the progress of the special military operation and efforts to repel the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region, during a phone call with the command of the united grouping of troops, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

2024-08-24T11:57+0000

2024-08-24T11:57+0000

2024-08-24T12:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

russian defense ministry

vladimir putin

valery gerasimov

sergei rudskoy

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119667670_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dd7fdfde5919519db73180ebeea060d5.jpg

The meeting took place at one of the command posts of the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russian leader received reports from Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and head of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Sergei Rudskoy "on countering the enemy forces that invaded the territory of the Kursk Region and the measures taken to destroy them, as well as on the current results of the special military operation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/natos-bloody-legacy-in-90-seconds-1119894532.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special operation, kursk attack, kursk incursion, russian defense ministry, vladimir putin, gerasimov, special op ukraine