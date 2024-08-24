https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/russian-military-briefs-putin-on-special-military-operation-kursk-situation-1119895348.html
Russian Military Briefs Putin on Special Military Operation, Kursk Situation
Russian Military Briefs Putin on Special Military Operation, Kursk Situation
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin heard reports on the progress of the special military operation and efforts to repel the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region, during a phone call with the command of the united grouping of troops, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
2024-08-24T11:57+0000
2024-08-24T11:57+0000
2024-08-24T12:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
russian defense ministry
vladimir putin
valery gerasimov
sergei rudskoy
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119667670_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dd7fdfde5919519db73180ebeea060d5.jpg
The meeting took place at one of the command posts of the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russian leader received reports from Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and head of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Sergei Rudskoy "on countering the enemy forces that invaded the territory of the Kursk Region and the measures taken to destroy them, as well as on the current results of the special military operation," the Kremlin said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/natos-bloody-legacy-in-90-seconds-1119894532.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119667670_230:0:2959:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8c94c1695b745ad2149a3849c22fc598.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia special operation, kursk attack, kursk incursion, russian defense ministry, vladimir putin, gerasimov, special op ukraine
russia special operation, kursk attack, kursk incursion, russian defense ministry, vladimir putin, gerasimov, special op ukraine
Russian Military Briefs Putin on Special Military Operation, Kursk Situation
11:57 GMT 24.08.2024 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 24.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin heard reports on the progress of the special military operation and efforts to repel the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region, during a phone call with the command of the united grouping of troops, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
The meeting took place at one of the command posts of the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Russian leader received reports from Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and head of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Sergei Rudskoy "on countering the enemy forces that invaded the territory of the Kursk Region and the measures taken to destroy them, as well as on the current results of the special military operation
," the Kremlin said in a statement.