Ukraine Loses 2,100 Troops in Special Operation Zone in Past Day

Ukraine Loses 2,100 Troops in Special Operation Zone in Past Day

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost approximately 2,100 servicepeople in the special operation zone over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Russian troops of the West grouping inflicted losses on four Ukrainian brigades, eliminating up to 520 enemy soldiers. Meanwhile, the South grouping of Russian troops repelled a Ukrainian counterattack and progressed to more advantageous positions, with Ukrainian forces losing up to 690 personnel during this period, the ministry said in a bulletin. Three Ukrainian ammunition depots were destroyed. In the operational zones of the North grouping in the Sumy and Kharkov regions, Ukrainian forces lost up to 135 servicepeople and a German-supplied Marder infantry fighting vehicle. Ukraine also lost around 130 servicepeople and a French Caesar howitzer in the area under the East grouping's responsibility, the bulletin said. Units of the Center grouping improved their tactical position and repelled seven counterattacks from Ukrainian forces, leading to enemy losses of over 580 personnel, one tank and two armored vehicles, according to the bulletin. Russia’s Dnepr Group defeated Ukrainian troops in the southern Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, eliminating more than 65 Ukrainian soldiers. During the same period, Russian air defenses downed three US-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles fired by Ukraine as well as five French-made Hammer precision-guided bombs, 12 HIMARS rockets and 44 Ukrainian drones.

