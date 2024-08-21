https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/attack-on-ukrainian-village-hits-kraken-unit-1119855945.html

Attack on Ukrainian Village Hits Kraken Unit

Attack on Ukrainian Village Hits Kraken Unit

Sputnik International

The "incoming strike" was recorded in Galytsynovoe in the Nikolaev Region of Ukraine, and the location of neo-Nazi Kraken Regiment* was hit, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2024-08-21T07:39+0000

2024-08-21T07:39+0000

2024-08-21T07:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

army tactical missile system (atacms)

nikolaev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118418787_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8d276933ce426c48d495b968a8431953.jpg

"There is the village of Galytsynovoe in the south of the Nikolaev Region, there is an alumina refinery and an important port area. Extremists from the Kraken gang, which is banned in Russia, have settled in these places. And finally, they were struck," Lebedev said. Lebedev added that the strike was allegedly carried out on the warehouse where the missiles were located. He suggested that these were ATACMS missiles. The Kraken Regiment is a Ukrainian military volunteer unit, part of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. The national battalion was formed by veterans of the Azov Regiment* and take part in counter offensives and sabotage operations.*banned in Russia for terrorism and extremism

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/exclusive-russian-specialists-studied-concept-of-operation-of-atacms-cluster-submunition-1119249010.html

ukraine

russia

nikolaev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kraken unit, pro-russian underground network, attack