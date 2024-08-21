International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/attack-on-ukrainian-village-hits-kraken-unit-1119855945.html
Attack on Ukrainian Village Hits Kraken Unit
Attack on Ukrainian Village Hits Kraken Unit
Sputnik International
The "incoming strike" was recorded in Galytsynovoe in the Nikolaev Region of Ukraine, and the location of neo-Nazi Kraken Regiment* was hit, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2024-08-21T07:39+0000
2024-08-21T07:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
army tactical missile system (atacms)
nikolaev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118418787_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8d276933ce426c48d495b968a8431953.jpg
"There is the village of Galytsynovoe in the south of the Nikolaev Region, there is an alumina refinery and an important port area. Extremists from the Kraken gang, which is banned in Russia, have settled in these places. And finally, they were struck," Lebedev said. Lebedev added that the strike was allegedly carried out on the warehouse where the missiles were located. He suggested that these were ATACMS missiles. The Kraken Regiment is a Ukrainian military volunteer unit, part of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. The national battalion was formed by veterans of the Azov Regiment* and take part in counter offensives and sabotage operations.*banned in Russia for terrorism and extremism
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/exclusive-russian-specialists-studied-concept-of-operation-of-atacms-cluster-submunition-1119249010.html
ukraine
russia
nikolaev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118418787_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_243e5e6d9b5f4336c1bafa57f421a318.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kraken unit, pro-russian underground network, attack
kraken unit, pro-russian underground network, attack

Attack on Ukrainian Village Hits Kraken Unit

07:39 GMT 21.08.2024
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen in the special military operation zone
Russian servicemen in the special military operation zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2024
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The "incoming strike" was recorded in Galytsynovoe in the Nikolaev Region of Ukraine, and the location of neo-Nazi Kraken Regiment* was hit, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"There is the village of Galytsynovoe in the south of the Nikolaev Region, there is an alumina refinery and an important port area. Extremists from the Kraken gang, which is banned in Russia, have settled in these places. And finally, they were struck," Lebedev said.
Lebedev added that the strike was allegedly carried out on the warehouse where the missiles were located. He suggested that these were ATACMS missiles.
Russian specialists are studying the guidance and flight correction system of the US-made ATACMS tactical ballistic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
EXCLUSIVE: Russian Specialists Studied Concept of Operation of ATACMS Cluster Submunition
5 July, 05:00 GMT
The Kraken Regiment is a Ukrainian military volunteer unit, part of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. The national battalion was formed by veterans of the Azov Regiment* and take part in counter offensives and sabotage operations.
*banned in Russia for terrorism and extremism
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала