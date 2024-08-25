https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/israel-shared-plans-to-strike-lebanon-with-us---reports-1119902152.html
Israel Shared Plans to Strike Lebanon With US - Reports
Israel Shared Plans to Strike Lebanon With US - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel informed the United States about its plans to strike Lebanon overnight, the Axios news website reported on Sunday, citing a senior Israeli official.
2024-08-25T12:39+0000
2024-08-25T12:39+0000
2024-08-25T12:39+0000
world
middle east
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
us
us hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117417429_0:0:2117:1191_1920x0_80_0_0_b48aefcc19f16521bcc6cd4f669fb65a.jpg
Israel is reportedly acting alone against Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, but in full coordination with the US.Hezbollah and Israel exchanged rocket attacks on Sunday. Hezbollah said it fired over 320 rockets and dozens of drones toward Israel, in retaliation for the killing of senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last month. The Israeli military said that about 100 warplanes hit more than 1,000 Hezbollah projectiles aimed at northern and central Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/us-to-continue-supporting-israel-under-next-us-administration---abbas-adviser-1119894132.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117417429_99:0:1979:1410_1920x0_80_0_0_fbc3ffe3ab4773d8ee680532c750c7d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
middle east, mideast, mideast crisis, israel-lebanon row, israel strikes lebanon, us israel ties, jewish lobby us
middle east, mideast, mideast crisis, israel-lebanon row, israel strikes lebanon, us israel ties, jewish lobby us
Israel Shared Plans to Strike Lebanon With US - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel informed the United States about its plans to strike Lebanon overnight, the Axios news website reported on Sunday, citing a senior Israeli official.
Israel is reportedly acting alone against Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, but in full coordination with the US.
"The US was informed in advance of the strike," the official was quoted as saying by the news portal.
Hezbollah and Israel exchanged rocket attacks on Sunday. Hezbollah said it fired over 320 rockets and dozens of drones toward Israel, in retaliation for the killing of senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last month. The Israeli military said that about 100 warplanes hit more than 1,000 Hezbollah projectiles aimed at northern and central Israel.