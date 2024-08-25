https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/israel-shared-plans-to-strike-lebanon-with-us---reports-1119902152.html

Israel Shared Plans to Strike Lebanon With US - Reports

Israel informed the United States about its plans to strike Lebanon overnight, the Axios news website reported on Sunday, citing a senior Israeli official.

Israel is reportedly acting alone against Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, but in full coordination with the US.Hezbollah and Israel exchanged rocket attacks on Sunday. Hezbollah said it fired over 320 rockets and dozens of drones toward Israel, in retaliation for the killing of senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last month. The Israeli military said that about 100 warplanes hit more than 1,000 Hezbollah projectiles aimed at northern and central Israel.

