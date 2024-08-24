https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/us-to-continue-supporting-israel-under-next-us-administration---abbas-adviser-1119894132.html

US to Continue Supporting Israel Under Next US Administration - Abbas' Adviser

The United States will continue supporting Israel under both current and next US administrations and will not impose sanctions against the Jewish country, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' adviser on international relations and his special envoy, Riyad al-Maliki, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The United States is committed to supporting Israel with weapons and financial assistance "regardless of what Israel really does in terms of freely crimes committed, in terms of violations of international law," the official also said.The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Arrest Warrants Against Israeli OfficialsRiyad al-Maliki also told Sputnik that the International Criminal Court (ICC) should issue arrest warrants against all Israeli officials involved in the alleged crimes against the Palestinian people committed since last October.On May 20, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan filed arrest warrant requests for top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for several senior Hamas officials.The envoy said that the ICC had documented such statements from Israeli officials who "dehumanized" the Palestinian people and could issue more arrest warrants, adding that such a scenario was unlikely, however."I believe that the ICC has been following, observing, you know, monitoring and documenting such statements coming from such Israeli officials. And I believe that they can always start with the first list, and then they could move to the second, third and continue until putting in prison all these Israeli officials who dared to dehumanize the Palestinians and calling for the death of the Palestinian people," al-Maliki added.In December 2023, South Africa filed a lawsuit accusing Israel of genocidal intent in Gaza with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in response to a rising civilian death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave.In January, the ICJ ruled provisional measures ordering Israel to take urgent steps to prevent acts of genocide and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave. At the same time, the ICJ did not order an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In early March, the African nation went back to the ICJ to call for additional provisional measures against Israel that would address widespread starvation among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 40,000.

