https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/telegram-team-calls-out-absurdity-of-accusations-against-durov-1119905360.html
Telegram Team Calls Out Absurdity of Accusations Against Durov
Telegram Team Calls Out Absurdity of Accusations Against Durov
Sputnik International
The team of the popular social network Telegram said on Sunday, in connection with CEO Pavel Durov's arrest in France, that it was unjustified to blame the platform or its owners for any abuses that may have taken place on it.
2024-08-25T20:12+0000
2024-08-25T20:12+0000
2024-08-25T20:12+0000
world
pavel durov
france
european union (eu)
telegram
backdoor encryption access
telegram
us
freedom of speech
free speech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106376/46/1063764655_0:160:1894:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_d0c6de0879dc6af1c6ab8fd92521a652.jpg
“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the statement published on the official Telegram channel said. The team added that they are awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Durov was arrested at a French airport Saturday evening. The entrepreneur co-founded Telegram with his brother in 2013. The US government has pressured Durov to allow a "backdoor" in the app for Western intelligence, the CEO told US journalist Tucker Carlson earlier this year. However the entrepreneur has maintained that Telegram should remain a “neutral platform” that is not a “player in geopolitics.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/defiant-durov-telegram-ceo-faces-unfair-charges-for-refusing-to-bend-to-western-governments-1119903086.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106376/46/1063764655_25:0:1869:1383_1920x0_80_0_0_155a5864d0e1da9b9ccfc567c8019a74.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pavel durov arrested in france, durov's arrest, telegram founder, encrypted telegram app, why did france arrest durov, fbi, cia, backdoor in telegram, freedom of speech, freedom of press, social media censorship, durov detained, us censorship, durov in france
pavel durov arrested in france, durov's arrest, telegram founder, encrypted telegram app, why did france arrest durov, fbi, cia, backdoor in telegram, freedom of speech, freedom of press, social media censorship, durov detained, us censorship, durov in france
Telegram Team Calls Out Absurdity of Accusations Against Durov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The team of the popular social network Telegram said on Sunday, in connection with CEO Pavel Durov's arrest in France, that it was unjustified to blame the platform or its owners for any abuses that may have taken place on it.
“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the statement published on the official Telegram channel said.
“Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe,” the channel said.
The team added that they are awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation.
Durov was arrested at a French airport Saturday evening. The entrepreneur co-founded Telegram with his brother in 2013. The US government has pressured Durov to allow a "backdoor" in the app for Western intelligence, the CEO told US journalist Tucker Carlson earlier this year. However the entrepreneur has maintained that Telegram should remain a “neutral platform” that is not a “player in geopolitics.”