Telegram Team Calls Out Absurdity of Accusations Against Durov

The team of the popular social network Telegram said on Sunday, in connection with CEO Pavel Durov's arrest in France, that it was unjustified to blame the platform or its owners for any abuses that may have taken place on it.

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the statement published on the official Telegram channel said. The team added that they are awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Durov was arrested at a French airport Saturday evening. The entrepreneur co-founded Telegram with his brother in 2013. The US government has pressured Durov to allow a "backdoor" in the app for Western intelligence, the CEO told US journalist Tucker Carlson earlier this year. However the entrepreneur has maintained that Telegram should remain a “neutral platform” that is not a “player in geopolitics.”

