Ukraine's Troop Losses Top 5,800 in Kursk Region

Ukraine has lost over 300 troops in Russia's Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of military casualties past 5,800, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2024-08-25T10:34+0000

2024-08-25T10:34+0000

2024-08-25T10:34+0000

"The enemy losses were over 300 troops … Since the beginning of hostilities in Kursk region, the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] losses were over 5,800 troops," the ministry said in a daily bulletin. Russian troops repelled enemy attacks in the direction of Vishnyovka, Borki, Pogrebki and Spalnoye, eliminating up to 40 Ukrainian soldier and destroying a tank, four armored vehicles and two motor vehicles, the ministry said. The Northern Group of Russian forces successfully fended off enemy attacks in the direction of Komarovka, Malaya Loknya, Nechayev and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye. Russian forces also defeated concentrations of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in a number of areas of the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that the operation to neutralize Ukrainian troops was in progress.

