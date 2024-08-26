https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/grossi-to-lead-iaea-mission-to-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-on-tuesday-1119914702.html

Grossi to Lead IAEA Mission to Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that he will head an IAEA mission to the Kursk nuclear power plant on August 27 "given the serious situation."

"Given the serious situation, I am personally leading the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in the Russian Federation. The safety and security of all nuclear power plants is of central and fundamental concern to the IAEA," Grossi said in a statement. The IAEA intends to independently assess the recent developments at the Kursk NPP, as well as to give "an independent assessment of the safety and security of a nuclear facility," Grossi said. The IAEA chief reiterated that "the safety and security of nuclear facilities must, under no circumstances, be endangered," adding that it is important to respect "the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety during an armed conflict and the five concrete principles – established to protect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant."

