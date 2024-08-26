https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/russian-forces-conduct-large-scale-strike-on-ukrainian-defense-industry-facilities-1119911797.html

Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry Facilities: What is Known so Far

Russia has targeted defense industry facilities of the Kiev regime with a series of sweeping strikes.

Ukrainian media has reported explosions in a number of regions: Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov, and Odessa.Moscow has repeatedly underscored that in targeting Ukrainian energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities the Russian Armed Forces do not strike residential buildings or social infrastructure.

