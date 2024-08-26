International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/russian-forces-conduct-large-scale-strike-on-ukrainian-defense-industry-facilities-1119911797.html
Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry Facilities: What is Known so Far
Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry Facilities: What is Known so Far
Sputnik International
Russia has targeted defense industry facilities of the Kiev regime with a series of sweeping strikes.
2024-08-26T06:53+0000
2024-08-26T07:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74edfe813f118a6bd5c5c4c63456f042.jpg
Ukrainian media has reported explosions in a number of regions: Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov, and Odessa.Moscow has repeatedly underscored that in targeting Ukrainian energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities the Russian Armed Forces do not strike residential buildings or social infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/four-people-injured-after-drone-attack-on-russias-saratov---regional-health-ministry-1119908853.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_298:0:1738:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f7cc93a187b2c4552df9e4b36a4d30d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces target ukraine's defense industry facilities, what is known so far about russia's strikes on ukraine's defense industry facilities,
russian forces target ukraine's defense industry facilities, what is known so far about russia's strikes on ukraine's defense industry facilities,

Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry Facilities: What is Known so Far

06:53 GMT 26.08.2024 (Updated: 07:58 GMT 26.08.2024)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia has targeted defense industry facilities of the Kiev regime with a series of sweeping strikes, with an air raid alarm announced across the territory of Ukraine after 6 am Moscow time.
Ukrainian media has reported explosions in a number of regions: Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov, and Odessa.
As Russian forces hammered Ukraine’s targets, a series of explosions resulted in power outages in Kiev. In total, about a dozen explosions were heard in the city, according to the local pro-Russian resistance.
An energy facility was hit in Odessa, Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian Nikolayev underground, told Sputnik.
In the town of Stryi in the Lvov region, a major detonation occurred after a strike, and the power went out.
In Ivano-Frankovsk, a strike was carried out on a warehouse with military equipment, with the explosion occurring in an area where Ukrainian forces had also hid two F-16s, the pro-Russian underground told Sputnik. Strikes reportedly hit containers storing fuel and lubricants, with plumes of black smoke seen rising. Numerous ambulances were on the scene, with parts of Ivano-Frankovsk blocked by the military, Lebedev noted.
A precision strike targeted Ukrainian military personnel stationed In Volyn.
Moscow has repeatedly underscored that in targeting Ukrainian energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities the Russian Armed Forces do not strike residential buildings or social infrastructure.
S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile system (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2024
Russia
Four People Injured After Drone Attack on Russia's Saratov - Regional Health Ministry
04:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала