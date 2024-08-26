Russian Forces Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry Facilities: What is Known so Far
06:53 GMT 26.08.2024 (Updated: 07:58 GMT 26.08.2024)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
Subscribe
Russia has targeted defense industry facilities of the Kiev regime with a series of sweeping strikes, with an air raid alarm announced across the territory of Ukraine after 6 am Moscow time.
Ukrainian media has reported explosions in a number of regions: Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov, and Odessa.
Large-scale strikes on defense industry facilities in Ukraine – what we know so far:— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 26, 2024
▪️An air raid alarm was announced in Ukraine after 6 am Moscow time.
▪️Ukrainian media has reported explosions in a number of regions: Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnitsa,…
As Russian forces hammered Ukraine’s targets, a series of explosions resulted in power outages in Kiev. In total, about a dozen explosions were heard in the city, according to the local pro-Russian resistance.
An energy facility was hit in Odessa, Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian Nikolayev underground, told Sputnik.
In the town of Stryi in the Lvov region, a major detonation occurred after a strike, and the power went out.
In Ivano-Frankovsk, a strike was carried out on a warehouse with military equipment, with the explosion occurring in an area where Ukrainian forces had also hid two F-16s, the pro-Russian underground told Sputnik. Strikes reportedly hit containers storing fuel and lubricants, with plumes of black smoke seen rising. Numerous ambulances were on the scene, with parts of Ivano-Frankovsk blocked by the military, Lebedev noted.
A precision strike targeted Ukrainian military personnel stationed In Volyn.
Moscow has repeatedly underscored that in targeting Ukrainian energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities the Russian Armed Forces do not strike residential buildings or social infrastructure.