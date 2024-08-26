International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/four-people-injured-after-drone-attack-on-russias-saratov---regional-health-ministry-1119908853.html
Four People Injured After Drone Attack on Russia's Saratov - Regional Health Ministry
Four People Injured After Drone Attack on Russia's Saratov - Regional Health Ministry
Sputnik International
Four people were injured after a drone attack on the Russian city of Saratov, including one woman who was hospitalized in serious condition, the regional health ministry told Sputnik.
2024-08-26T04:43+0000
2024-08-26T04:43+0000
russia
saratov
russia
russian defense ministry
drone
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106978/73/1069787334_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fc31a96e43466739f5625454d8131451.jpg
"One woman was hospitalized in serious condition in one of the medical institutions of the city of Saratov. Three injured persons received assistance on the spot," it said. Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were introduced at the Saratov international airport "Gagarin" after the drone attack on the region, the airport's press service told Sputnik. Earlier, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said that debris from destroyed drones had hit residential buildings in Saratov and neighboring Engels, adding that one woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Russia's air defense destroyed 20 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russia this night, including nine over the Saratov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/modernized-russian-yak-52-aircraft-to-be-upgraded-to-fight-drones-1119853566.html
saratov
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106978/73/1069787334_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2648b2866cac4ae822c23b9457ccea97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
drone attack, russia's saratov, regional health ministry, drone attack on the russian city
drone attack, russia's saratov, regional health ministry, drone attack on the russian city

Four People Injured After Drone Attack on Russia's Saratov - Regional Health Ministry

04:43 GMT 26.08.2024
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankS-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile system (File)
S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile system (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2024
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
SARATOV (Sputnik) - Four people were injured after a drone attack on the Russian city of Saratov, including one woman who was hospitalized in serious condition, the regional health ministry told Sputnik.
"One woman was hospitalized in serious condition in one of the medical institutions of the city of Saratov. Three injured persons received assistance on the spot," it said.
Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were introduced at the Saratov international airport "Gagarin" after the drone attack on the region, the airport's press service told Sputnik.
Earlier, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said that debris from destroyed drones had hit residential buildings in Saratov and neighboring Engels, adding that one woman was hospitalized in serious condition.
Yak-52 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2024
Military
Modernized Russian Yak-52 Aircraft to Be Upgraded to Fight Drones
21 August, 10:17 GMT
Russia's air defense destroyed 20 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russia this night, including nine over the Saratov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала