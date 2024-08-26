https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/ukraines-troop-losses-top-6200-in-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1119915084.html

Ukraine's Troop Losses Top 6,200 in Operation in Kursk Region - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 6,200 servicepeople and 73 tanks since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 6,200 servicepeople, 73 tanks, 33 infantry fighting vehicles, 61 armored personnel carriers, 404 armored combat vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past day, Ukraine lost up to 400 servicepeople and 27 units of armored vehicles, including one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored personnel carriers and 21 armored combat vehicles, in the Kursk region, according to the statement. Units of the Russian northern group repelled attacks by Ukrainian troops and thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in eight directions in the region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 30 people, one tank, three combat armored vehicles.

