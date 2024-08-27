https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/french-left-wing-party-plans-protest-against-macrons-seizure-of-power-on-september-7-1119931635.html

French Left-Wing Party Plans Protest Against Macron's 'Seizure of Power' on September 7

French left-wing party La France Insoumise announced they will hold a protest on September 7 against Macron's "seizure of power" for excluding the left-wing coalition from forming a government, despite it winning the elections.

"The president of the Republic is gravely endangering democracy by rejecting the results of the vote and dismissing the government of the members of the New Popular Front (NFP), who won the legislative elections," the statement read."Considering the exceptional gravity of the situation, we urge French society to take decisive action. That is why we join calls from youth organizations, including the Union of Students and the Union of Lyceum Students, to organize a large-scale demonstration against Emmanuel Macron's seizure of power on September 7."On Monday, after consulting with the president, the leader of the right-wing National Unity Party, Jordan Bardella, reiterated that their party would consider a vote of no confidence if the new government included members of the left-wing coalition. The head of the opposition faction in parliament, Marine Le Pen, requested an extraordinary session of the lower chamber in order to allow for a no-confidence vote to be held immediately, rather than on October 1, when the parliament resumes work. NFP candidate for prime minister Lucie Castets described the president's decision as "a rejection of democracy" and said that "the president cannot create the government he wants." The leaders of some left-wing parties in the coalition have announced their refusal to participate in the planned second round of consultations, stating they do not want to be "part of a parody of democracy." She also noted that 34 out of 168 lawmakers from Macron's coalition were elected because NFP candidates withdrew from the second round of elections at Macron's request. Macron acknowledged this support during a Friday consultation, but later excluded NPF from forming a government, despite their 182 seats in the National Assembly, citing "institutional stability."

