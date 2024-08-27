https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/putin-modi-hold-phone-conversation---kremlin-1119925871.html

Putin, Modi Hold Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Putin, Modi Hold Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian president Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2024-08-27T09:34+0000

2024-08-27T09:34+0000

2024-08-27T09:55+0000

world

vladimir putin

narendra modi

dmitry peskov

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462261_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec699abb3732eab4bb8f3314d8c1fc.jpg

"Putin is working in the Kremlin today. Earlier, just an hour ago, Putin held an international telephone conversation, he spoke with his colleague from India, Modi. We will soon give a detailed report, where we will tell you what was discussed during this conversation," Peskov told reporters.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin bilateral relations and the conflict in Ukraine.Earlier, Modi held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden to discuss the latter's recent trip to Kiev. Modi visited Ukraine on August 23 to hold talks with Volodymyr Zelensky. The White House in a separate press release said that Biden also discussed Modi's recent trip to Poland as well as meetings scheduled during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September for high-level week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/india-summons-ukrainian-ambassador-over-zelenskys-remarks-on-modis-russia-trip-1119389733.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, modi, phone conversation, vladimir putin