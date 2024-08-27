Putin, Modi Hold Phone Conversation - Kremlin

International
Russian president Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Putin is working in the Kremlin today. Earlier, just an hour ago, Putin held an international telephone conversation, he spoke with his colleague from India, Modi. We will soon give a detailed report, where we will tell you what was discussed during this conversation," Peskov told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin bilateral relations and the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Modi held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden to discuss the latter's recent trip to Kiev. Modi visited Ukraine on August 23 to hold talks with Volodymyr Zelensky. The White House in a separate press release said that Biden also discussed Modi's recent trip to Poland as well as meetings scheduled during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September for high-level week.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian president Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Putin is working in the Kremlin today. Earlier, just an hour ago, Putin held an international telephone conversation, he spoke with his colleague from India, Modi. We will soon give a detailed report, where we will tell you what was discussed during this conversation," Peskov told reporters.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin bilateral relations and the conflict in Ukraine.
"Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," Modi wrote on X.
Earlier, Modi held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden to discuss the latter's recent trip to Kiev. Modi visited Ukraine on August 23 to hold talks with Volodymyr Zelensky.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2024
World
India Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Zelensky's Remarks on Modi's Russia Trip
16 July, 07:49 GMT
The White House in a separate press release said that Biden also discussed Modi's recent trip to Poland as well as meetings scheduled during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September for high-level week.
