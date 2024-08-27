https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/us-military-escort-for-philippine-ships-in-south-china-sea-reasonable-option--admiral-1119927988.html
US Military Escort for Philippine Ships in South China Sea 'Reasonable Option' – Admiral
US Military Escort for Philippine Ships in South China Sea 'Reasonable Option' – Admiral
Sputnik International
The US military said Tuesday that it is “an entirely reasonable option” for it to accompany Philippine vessels during resupply missions in the disputed South China Sea region, US media reported.
2024-08-27T12:55+0000
2024-08-27T12:55+0000
2024-08-27T12:55+0000
military
philippines
china
us
south china sea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108730298_0:142:2400:1492_1920x0_80_0_0_ef8981a064704644b47964b3bec5ddff.jpg
“Certainly within the context of consultations, every option between two sovereign nations in terms of our mutual defense — escort of one vessel to the other is an entirely reasonable option within our Mutual Defense Treaty,” Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said, as quoted by Bloomberg. Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Romeo Brawner said his country’s armed forces would escort the ships when they could and “seek other options when we are already constrained from doing it ourselves.” He added that the Philippines also cooperated with countries other than the US. Their comments followed a collision between Philippine and Chinese ships near the disputed Sabina Shoal on Sunday, amid recurring clashes.The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China, the Philippines and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, Thitu Island, Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands, with the Whitson Reef being part.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/philippines-china-agree-on-principles-for-de-escalation-in-south-china-sea---ministry-1119454227.html
philippines
china
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108730298_154:0:2287:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_0fff4b50390fd17b25536251f9957afb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
philippine ships, south china sea, philippine vessels, us military
philippine ships, south china sea, philippine vessels, us military
US Military Escort for Philippine Ships in South China Sea 'Reasonable Option' – Admiral
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US military said Tuesday that it is “an entirely reasonable option” for it to accompany Philippine vessels during resupply missions in the disputed South China Sea region, US media reported.
“Certainly within the context of consultations, every option between two sovereign nations in terms of our mutual defense — escort of one vessel to the other is an entirely reasonable option within our Mutual Defense Treaty,” Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said, as quoted by Bloomberg.
Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Romeo Brawner said his country’s armed forces would escort the ships when they could and “seek other options when we are already constrained from doing it ourselves.” He added that the Philippines also cooperated with countries other than the US.
Their comments followed a collision between Philippine and Chinese ships near the disputed Sabina Shoal on Sunday, amid recurring clashes.
The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea
has been the subject of disputes between China
, the Philippines and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, Thitu Island, Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands, with the Whitson Reef being part.