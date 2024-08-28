https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/brics-young-diplomats-forum-kicks-off-in-russia-1119942866.html

BRICS+ Young Diplomats Forum Kicks Off in Russia

The BRICS+ Forum of Young Diplomats kicked off in the Russian city Ufa. It will last until August 31 and host about 100 delegates from about 30 countries of the Global South and East.

The annual BRICS+ Forum of Young Diplomats, an initiative launched by the Council of Young Diplomats of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2015, is once again drawing attention as it seeks to strengthen ties among the youth of the Global South and East. The forum, which aligns with Russia's BRICS Chairmanship this year, serves as a platform for promoting youth cooperation, fostering friendships, and building trust among the diverse populations of these regions.This year's Forum is themed "The Role of Youth Diplomacy in Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security." The event features a comprehensive business and cultural program, with discussions focusing on a wide range of issues including cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the BRICS framework, the bloc's influence in the global economy, and its role in global political and security architecture.In his video address to the Forum participants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted the significance of holding the event in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan.He drew parallels between Ufa's historical harmony and the principles underlying BRICS relations, emphasizing the growing global interest in the association's pursuit of a more equitable international order.Lavrov underscored the importance of the innovation and flexible thinking inherent in young diplomats, suggesting that these qualities will be crucial in addressing challenges in politics, security, economics, and humanitarian cooperation.On the first day of the forum, participants were welcomed by Radiy Khabirov, Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan, who praised the role of young BRICS diplomats in shaping a fairer world order. Khabirov emphasized that the next generation of diplomats would bear increasing responsibility for their nations' foreign policy directions.He noted that the forum's discussions, expert evaluations, and constructive proposals would play a vital role in strengthening international cooperation, establishing new professional connections, and collaboratively developing critical decisions.

