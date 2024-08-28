https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/durov-under-judicial-supervision-forbidden-to-leave-france---paris-prosecutors-office-1119943037.html
Durov Under Judicial Supervision, Forbidden to Leave France - Paris Prosecutor's Office
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been placed under judicial supervision, is forbidden to leave France, and must pay bail in of 5 million euros ($5.5 million), the Paris Prosecutors's Office said.
Russian-born Durov, who holds citizenship in several countries including France, was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday on charges related to the criminal use of his Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud. Pavel Durov was transferred to a Paris court for "initial questioning and possible indictment" today, days after his arrest at Paris's Bourget Airport on a long list of dubious charges.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been placed under judicial supervision, is forbidden to leave France, and must pay bail in of 5 million euros ($5.5 million), the Paris Prosecutors's Office said on Wednesday.
Russian-born Durov, who holds citizenship in several countries including France, was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday on charges related to the criminal use of his Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud.
"He [Durov] was placed under judicial supervision, in particular, with a requirement to pay a bail in the amount of five million euros, an obligation to report to a police station twice a week and a ban on leaving the territory of France," the document read.
Pavel Durov was transferred to a Paris court for “initial questioning and possible indictment” today, days after his arrest at Paris’s Bourget Airport on a long list of dubious charges
