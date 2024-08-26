https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/why-did-telegrams-ceo-durov-have-a-target-on-his-back-1119912967.html

Why Did Telegram's CEO Durov Have a Target on His Back?

2024-08-26

Why did Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov have a target on his back?

Pavel Durov faces multiple charges relating to the encrypted platform’s lack of moderation, according to French media reports. Authorities claim this implicates the Russian-born IT entrepreneur and co-founder of the Telegram social network in the sharing of content related to terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, and money laundering. Accused of failing to cooperate with French police, the billionaire who has French and United Arab Emirates citizenship is believed to be facing a 20-year jail term.The US government wanted to get its hands on Telegram’s code to infiltrate the system and spy on its users, Durov speculated back in an April interview with ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson. The entrepreneur claimed that he had been pressured to allow a "backdoor" in the app for Western intelligence, but he refused, maintaining that Telegram should not be a “player in geopolitics.”Why did Durov have a target on his back?The Telegram team issued a statement on Sunday that it was unjustified to blame the platform or its owners for any abuses that may have taken place on it.“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the statement published on the official Telegram channel said. It added that Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards.

