Honoring Harmony: Inaugural Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize to Celebrate Champions of Peace

The winners of the inaugural Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize will be announced at a ceremony held on September 9, 2024, coinciding with the birthday of the esteemed Russian writer and philosopher.

The Peace Prize is a significant international initiative aimed at promoting global harmony. The decision to confer this prestigious award is made by an international jury composed of distinguished public figures who have consistently demonstrated their dedication to the principles of peace and cooperation among nations. This year's jury includes members from nine countries, three of which are permanent members of the UN Security Council.The award ceremony will feature notable public and political figures, representatives from the cultural community, as well as foreign dignitaries and other international guests. The evening will be enriched by a concert performed by the Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra, conducted by Valery Gergiev.The prize recognizes exceptional contributions toward preventing the threat of a third world war and avoiding a nuclear catastrophe. It honors significant efforts in demilitarization, democratization, and the humanization of international relations, all grounded in universally accepted moral and legal standards. Additionally, the award acknowledges those who have made strides in addressing global challenges, engaging in active peacekeeping, and tirelessly defending human rights and freedoms.

