Jordan Calls on UN to Take Action Over Israeli Minister's Statement on Temple Mount

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Israel over Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's call to build a synagogue on the Temple Mount (also known as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound) in Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir recently stated that he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem to ensure equal rights for Jews and Muslims. The UN Security Council must adopt a binding resolution to prevent further violations and escalation by Israel around the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, he added. The Temple Mount, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, is the third holiest site in Islam and is overseen by the Islamic Waqf religious trust. Although Jews are now allowed to visit the site, they are prohibited from praying there to avoid tensions between Jews and Muslims.

