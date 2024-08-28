https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/jordan-calls-on-un-to-take-action-over-israeli-ministers-statement-on-temple-mount-1119935307.html
Jordan Calls on UN to Take Action Over Israeli Minister's Statement on Temple Mount
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Israel over Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's call to build a synagogue on the Temple Mount (also known as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound) in Jerusalem.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Israel over Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's call to build a synagogue on the Temple Mount (also known as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound) in Jerusalem.
Ben-Gvir recently stated that he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount
in the Old City of Jerusalem to ensure equal rights for Jews and Muslims.
"We urge the Security Council and all members of the Int’l community to take immediate effective action to stop the illegal Israeli measures that violate the historical and legal status quo at occupied Jerusalem’s Holy Sites. As the occupying power, Israel is legally responsible for protecting the historical and legal Status quo," Safadi said on X on Tuesday.
The UN Security Council must adopt a binding resolution to prevent further violations and escalation by Israel around the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, he added.
"The situation is already explosive. The hate-driven ideology enabling the designs to change the identity of the Mosque will provide the spark. The consequences will be dangerous," the foreign minister noted.
The Temple Mount, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, is the third holiest site in Islam and is overseen by the Islamic Waqf religious trust. Although Jews are now allowed to visit the site, they are prohibited from praying there to avoid tensions between Jews and Muslims.