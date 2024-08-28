https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/rahdit-hackers-release-data-on-fighters-of-renewed-azov-battalion-1119936258.html
RaHDit Hackers Release Data on Fighters of Renewed Azov Battalion
Hacker group RaHDit on Wednesday released data on nearly 7,700 members of the Ukranian renewed Nazi Azov* Battalion, including over 4,000 photos.
The hacker group RaHDit on Wednesday released data on nearly 7,700 members of Ukraine's renewed Nazi Azov* Battalion, including over 4,000 photos.In particular, the list includes Artyom Motyga, born in 1992 in Dnepropetrovsk, a gunner with the rank of senior sergeant; Anastasia Vasylchenko, born in 1993 in Kiev, an operator from the headquarters of an anti-tank battalion; Artyom Kekukh, born in 1995 in Kiev, with the rank of junior lieutenant, who serves in a field communications center and goes by the callsign Samurai. The list also includes Andrey Mazur, born in 1986, from the village of Vygoda in the Odessa region, a platoon leader in an engineer-sapper platoon with the rank of junior sergeant.There are also foreigners among the Nazis of Azov, for example, a Swedish citizen Mathias Gustavsson, born in 1975, captured in Mariupol in 2022, sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic, but eventually exchanged for a Russian soldier. In 2024, he was already in Azov again.In July, the hacker group RaHDit released data on more than 3,200 foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Earlier, the group released information on NATO officers fighting Russia in cyberspace and data on 1,500 active employees of Ukraine's foreign intelligence service, including those working undercover in more than 20 countries.*Banned in Russia for terrorism and extremism.
