https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/russia-remains-worlds-largest-gas-exporter-in-2023---igu-1119933640.html

Russia Remains World's Largest Gas Exporter in 2023 - IGU

Russia Remains World's Largest Gas Exporter in 2023 - IGU

Sputnik International

Russia remained the largest exporter of gas in 2023, despite Western sanctions against the nation. Qatar and the United States rounded out the top three.

2024-08-28T00:45+0000

2024-08-28T00:45+0000

2024-08-28T00:46+0000

russia

russia

qatar

norway

european union (eu)

liquefied natural gas (lng)

russian economy under sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103591/70/1035917083_0:182:4050:2460_1920x0_80_0_0_d8ac6112d69df12263b2420bf0159da7.jpg

"When aggregating pipeline and LNG flows, the largest five net exporters of gas in 2023 were Russia, Qatar, the US, Norway, and Australia. Russia led with a net export of 139 Bcm," the IGU said in a statement on Tuesday. Qatar, in turn, supplied 128 billion cubic meters of gas to the world market, the United States - 127 billion, Norway exported 120 billion cubic meters, while Australia rounded out the top five global suppliers with 110 billion cubic meters, the statement read. The report also revealed that in 2023, Russia remained the world's second-largest exporter of pipeline gas, with most of the exports reaching China (26 billion cubic meters), Turkey (21 billion cubic meters) and Belarus (18 billion cubic meters). "China was the largest net importer with a deficit of 160 Bcm. Japan follows with 91 Bcm, Germany with 77 Bcm, Mexico with 64 Bcm, and South Korea with 61 Bcm," the organization said. Reducing energy dependence on Russia became one of the European Union's top priorities after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, when the bloc decided to phase out its imports of Russian fuel. The decision led to a sharp increase in gas prices in the European Union.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/us-needs-europe-dependent---russia-on-oil-row-with-ukraine-1119633055.html

russia

qatar

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian exports, who sells the most gas, russian economy under sanctions, russian gas sales, russian oil sales