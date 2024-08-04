https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/us-needs-europe-dependent---russia-on-oil-row-with-ukraine-1119633055.html

US Needs Europe Dependent - Russia on Oil Row with Ukraine

Washington needs the European Union's dependence on its energy resources, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik, commenting on the EU recommendation to Kiev to suspend oil transit from Russia.

On Saturday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Kiev's suspension of oil transit from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia was coordinated by Brussels. This means Washington is behind Brussels on the suspension, Zakharova noted. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were hit by explosions in September 2022. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.Russia considers the explosions of the pipelines an act of international terrorism.

