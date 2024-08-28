International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Military Depots, Railroad Terminal Struck in Sumy - Underground Network
Ukrainian Military Depots, Railroad Terminal Struck in Sumy - Underground Network
Ukrainian military depots and a railroad terminal being used as a logistic hub for ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was struck in Sumy.
2024-08-28T22:55+0000
2024-08-28T22:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
"In the city of Sumy, sofas and tables jumped up at 22:25. There was a strike in the direction of the sorting section of the railway station. There are depots there. That is where the distribution of ammunition to units takes place," Lebedev said. Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian media reported explosions in Sumy amid an air raid alarm. Ukraine's Sumy Region borders Russia's Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. The regional center is located approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the state border. A highway connecting the city with Russia's Sudzha passes through Sumy.
22:55 GMT 28.08.2024
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian military depots and a railroad terminal where ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is sorted out were struck in Sumy, Sergey Lebedev, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev (Mykolaiv), told Sputnik.
"In the city of Sumy, sofas and tables jumped up at 22:25. There was a strike in the direction of the sorting section of the railway station. There are depots there. That is where the distribution of ammunition to units takes place," Lebedev said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian media reported explosions in Sumy amid an air raid alarm.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Manpower, Ammunition Depot Hit in Kharkov - Underground Network
15 July, 06:15 GMT
Ukraine's Sumy Region borders Russia's Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. The regional center is located approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the state border. A highway connecting the city with Russia's Sudzha passes through Sumy.
