Ukrainian Military Depots, Railroad Terminal Struck in Sumy - Underground Network

Ukrainian military depots and a railroad terminal being used as a logistic hub for ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was struck in Sumy.

"In the city of Sumy, sofas and tables jumped up at 22:25. There was a strike in the direction of the sorting section of the railway station. There are depots there. That is where the distribution of ammunition to units takes place," Lebedev said. Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian media reported explosions in Sumy amid an air raid alarm. Ukraine's Sumy Region borders Russia's Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. The regional center is located approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the state border. A highway connecting the city with Russia's Sudzha passes through Sumy.

