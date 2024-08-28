https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/zelenskys-gas-threats-making-europeans-realize-its-not-profitable-to-go-to-war-with-russia-1119941367.html

Zelensky’s Gas Threats Making Europeans ‘Realize It’s Not Profitable to Go to War with Russia’

Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Tuesday that Ukrainhe has no plans to “extend the [gas transit] agreement with Russia” after the current arrangement expires December 31.

A decision by Ukraine to cut Central Europe off from access to Russian natural gas via Russia’s only remaining operational gas pipeline to the region “will seriously harm the interests of European consumers who still want to buy Russian gas,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.“They will simply have to pay much more, which will make their industry less competitive,” Peskov said.The five-year Gazprom-Naftogaz transit agreement signed in 2019 is set to expire at the end of the year, and Kiev has announced that it has no plans to extend it.“The European Union has fallen victim to its own policy, as the announcement by...Zelensky fits perfectly into the European Union's policy of sanctions against Russia,” Simo said.“We actually owe Zelensky a debt of gratitude for his decision, as he proved to the country and the world who is a reliable economic partner and who is not. While Ukraine stops the gas supply for political reasons, Russia sees no obstacle to continuing it in other ways,” Simo suggested, emphasizing that the EU will never turn away from Russian gas completely, even if it becomes more expensive thanks to Kiev’s decision, since it will “still” be “cheaper than American liquefied gas.”

