Gas Price Surge in Europe: What Drives It and Who Could Profit From It?
Gas Price Surge in Europe: What Drives It and Who Could Profit From It?
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s attack on the Sudzha gas transit station is the “most immediate” reason for the recent upsurge of natural gas prices in the EU, international oil economist and global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.
2024-08-14T19:02+0000
2024-08-14T19:02+0000
2024-08-14T19:14+0000
analysis
dr mamdouh salameh
russia
european union (eu)
liquefied natural gas (lng)
novatek
natural gas
gas prices
“Nobody knows what the Ukrainian forces will do with the transit point. Will they let the flow of gas to the EU continue or will they stop it? It is this uncertainty that is behind the gas price rises,” he explains.The growing demand in China and the Asia-Pacific for liquefied natural gas (LNG) also helps drive up the prices as “Asia is now competing very vigorously with the EU for LNG supplies,” Dr. Salameh notes. According to him, the ensuing situation might benefit any natural gas and LNG producer who can meet the demand, including Russia “if the Ukraine forces don’t destroy the strategic gas transit point or don’t stop the flow of Russian gas and also Novatek if it can ship some LNG very soon.” Regarding the consequences of this price surge, Dr. Salameh suggests that it will help accelerate the “worsening EU’s economic situation.”Meanwhile, the expert notes, Russia and Novatek “could benefit from increasing sales of Russian gas to Europe via Turk Stream and LNG from Novatek.”
russia
19:02 GMT 14.08.2024 (Updated: 19:14 GMT 14.08.2024)
Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region and the attack on the Sudzha gas transit station through which Russian gas is exported to Europe is the “most immediate” reason for the recent upsurge of natural gas prices in the EU, international oil economist and global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.
“Nobody knows what the Ukrainian forces will do with the transit point
. Will they let the flow of gas to the EU continue or will they stop it? It is this uncertainty that is behind the gas price rises,” he explains.
The growing demand in China and the Asia-Pacific for liquefied natural gas (LNG) also helps drive up the prices as “Asia is now competing very vigorously with the EU for LNG supplies,” Dr. Salameh notes.
“A final reason is delays in LNG shipments from Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project because of tightened US sanctions,” Dr. Salameh adds.
According to him, the ensuing situation might benefit any natural gas and LNG producer who can meet the demand, including Russia “if the Ukraine forces don’t destroy the strategic gas transit point or don’t stop the flow of Russian gas and also Novatek if it can ship some LNG very soon.”
Regarding the consequences of this price surge, Dr. Salameh suggests that it will help accelerate the “worsening EU’s economic situation.”
“One reason is because it has to compete with Asia for the available LNG in the Spot Market. This will plunge its economy into recession,” he elaborates.
Meanwhile, the expert notes, Russia and Novatek “could benefit from increasing sales of Russian gas to Europe via Turk Stream and LNG from Novatek.”