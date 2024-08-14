https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/gas-price-surge-in-europe-what-drives-it-and-who-could-profit-from-it-1119772252.html

Gas Price Surge in Europe: What Drives It and Who Could Profit From It?

Ukraine’s attack on the Sudzha gas transit station is the “most immediate” reason for the recent upsurge of natural gas prices in the EU, international oil economist and global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.

“Nobody knows what the Ukrainian forces will do with the transit point. Will they let the flow of gas to the EU continue or will they stop it? It is this uncertainty that is behind the gas price rises,” he explains.The growing demand in China and the Asia-Pacific for liquefied natural gas (LNG) also helps drive up the prices as “Asia is now competing very vigorously with the EU for LNG supplies,” Dr. Salameh notes. According to him, the ensuing situation might benefit any natural gas and LNG producer who can meet the demand, including Russia “if the Ukraine forces don’t destroy the strategic gas transit point or don’t stop the flow of Russian gas and also Novatek if it can ship some LNG very soon.” Regarding the consequences of this price surge, Dr. Salameh suggests that it will help accelerate the “worsening EU’s economic situation.”Meanwhile, the expert notes, Russia and Novatek “could benefit from increasing sales of Russian gas to Europe via Turk Stream and LNG from Novatek.”

