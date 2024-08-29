https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/borrells-israel-sanctions-proposal-will-not-lead-to-ceasefire---italian-foreign-minister-1119954739.html

Borrell's Israel Sanctions Proposal Will Not Lead to Ceasefire - Italian Foreign Minister

Borrell's Israel Sanctions Proposal Will Not Lead to Ceasefire - Italian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that sanctions proposed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell targeting members of the Israeli government will not lead to a ceasefire.

2024-08-29T22:24+0000

2024-08-29T22:24+0000

2024-08-29T22:24+0000

world

itamar ben-gvir

josep borrell

antonio tajani

israel

hamas

palestine

gaza strip

european union (eu)

temple mount

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108625129_0:68:3072:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_683c9d93dadca43a53caad34c367111f.jpg

Tajani said upon arrival at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels that the problem will not be solved by theoretical recognition of Palestine and sanctions against Israeli ministers. On Wednesday, Tajani held a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to a read out of the call, the two discussed "ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza," among other topics.Earlier, Borrell said he had submitted to EU member states a proposal for sanctions against some Israeli ministers, noting that the decision would not be made at the foreign ministerial meeting on Thursday. According to media reports, the proposal for restrictions would affect Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich due to their provocative statements. On August 5, Smotrich said that in the context of the fight to free the Israeli hostages, he considers it justified and moral to block humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, even if it leads to the death of 2 million Palestinians from starvation, and expressed regret that the international community will not allow this. Ben-Gvir, known for his right-wing views, spoke on August 13 with the Temple Mount in Jerusalem in the background calling not to go to Doha or Cairo for negotiations on the Gaza Strip, but to fight the war with the Palestinian Hamas movement to the end. He also said that Israel is moving toward allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount. At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Ben-Gvir's words about Tel Aviv's policy on the Temple Mount and said that it has not changed. The actions of the Israeli minister were condemned by the foreign ministries of France, Spain and Germany. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli minister's visit to the Temple Mount a violation of international law, as well as the historical and legal status of Jerusalem. According to Borrell, Ben-Gvir's speech at the Al-Aqsa Mosque was a provocation. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Following this, Hamas fighters infiltrated border areas, opening fire on military and civilian targets, and captured more than 250 hostages. According to Israeli authorities, approximately 1,200 people were killed. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. Israel declared a total blockade of the enclave, halting the supply of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicine. According to the health authorities in Gaza, the death toll from Israeli strikes in the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 40,000, with more than 93,000 people injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/eu-top-diplomat-calls-for-sanctions-against-israeli-national-security-minister-1119728009.html

israel

palestine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ceasefire in gaza, sanctions on israel, sanctions on israeli ministers