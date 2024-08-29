https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/borrells-israel-sanctions-proposal-will-not-lead-to-ceasefire---italian-foreign-minister-1119954739.html
Borrell's Israel Sanctions Proposal Will Not Lead to Ceasefire - Italian Foreign Minister
Borrell's Israel Sanctions Proposal Will Not Lead to Ceasefire - Italian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that sanctions proposed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell targeting members of the Israeli government will not lead to a ceasefire.
2024-08-29T22:24+0000
2024-08-29T22:24+0000
2024-08-29T22:24+0000
world
itamar ben-gvir
josep borrell
antonio tajani
israel
hamas
palestine
gaza strip
european union (eu)
temple mount
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108625129_0:68:3072:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_683c9d93dadca43a53caad34c367111f.jpg
Tajani said upon arrival at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels that the problem will not be solved by theoretical recognition of Palestine and sanctions against Israeli ministers. On Wednesday, Tajani held a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to a read out of the call, the two discussed "ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza," among other topics.Earlier, Borrell said he had submitted to EU member states a proposal for sanctions against some Israeli ministers, noting that the decision would not be made at the foreign ministerial meeting on Thursday. According to media reports, the proposal for restrictions would affect Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich due to their provocative statements. On August 5, Smotrich said that in the context of the fight to free the Israeli hostages, he considers it justified and moral to block humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, even if it leads to the death of 2 million Palestinians from starvation, and expressed regret that the international community will not allow this. Ben-Gvir, known for his right-wing views, spoke on August 13 with the Temple Mount in Jerusalem in the background calling not to go to Doha or Cairo for negotiations on the Gaza Strip, but to fight the war with the Palestinian Hamas movement to the end. He also said that Israel is moving toward allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount. At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Ben-Gvir's words about Tel Aviv's policy on the Temple Mount and said that it has not changed. The actions of the Israeli minister were condemned by the foreign ministries of France, Spain and Germany. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli minister's visit to the Temple Mount a violation of international law, as well as the historical and legal status of Jerusalem. According to Borrell, Ben-Gvir's speech at the Al-Aqsa Mosque was a provocation. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Following this, Hamas fighters infiltrated border areas, opening fire on military and civilian targets, and captured more than 250 hostages. According to Israeli authorities, approximately 1,200 people were killed. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. Israel declared a total blockade of the enclave, halting the supply of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicine. According to the health authorities in Gaza, the death toll from Israeli strikes in the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 40,000, with more than 93,000 people injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/eu-top-diplomat-calls-for-sanctions-against-israeli-national-security-minister-1119728009.html
israel
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108625129_297:0:3026:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_db1b663d58bef0bd85b6c3677c07800d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ceasefire in gaza, sanctions on israel, sanctions on israeli ministers
ceasefire in gaza, sanctions on israel, sanctions on israeli ministers
Borrell's Israel Sanctions Proposal Will Not Lead to Ceasefire - Italian Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The proposal by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to impose sanctions on members of the Israeli government and supporters of Israeli settlers is not realistic and will not lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said.
Tajani said upon arrival at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels that the problem will not be solved by theoretical recognition of Palestine and sanctions against Israeli ministers.
"The theoretical recognition of Palestine and sanctions on Israeli ministers will not resolve the problem, this is not the right way to convince Israel to conclude an agreement in Cairo with the other parties," Tajani said.
On Wednesday, Tajani held a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to a read out of the call
, the two discussed "ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza," among other topics.
Earlier, Borrell said he had submitted to EU member states a proposal for sanctions against some Israeli ministers, noting that the decision would not be made at the foreign ministerial meeting on Thursday. According to media reports, the proposal for restrictions would affect Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich due to their provocative statements.
On August 5, Smotrich said that in the context of the fight to free the Israeli hostages, he considers it justified and moral to block humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, even if it leads to the death of 2 million Palestinians from starvation, and expressed regret that the international community will not allow this.
Ben-Gvir, known for his right-wing views, spoke on August 13 with the Temple Mount in Jerusalem in the background calling not to go to Doha or Cairo for negotiations on the Gaza Strip, but to fight the war with the Palestinian Hamas movement to the end. He also said that Israel is moving toward allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount. At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Ben-Gvir's words about Tel Aviv's policy on the Temple Mount and said that it has not changed.
The actions of the Israeli minister were condemned by the foreign ministries of France, Spain and Germany. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli minister's visit to the Temple Mount a violation of international law, as well as the historical and legal status of Jerusalem. According to Borrell, Ben-Gvir's speech at the Al-Aqsa Mosque was a provocation.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Following this, Hamas fighters infiltrated border areas, opening fire on military and civilian targets, and captured more than 250 hostages. According to Israeli authorities, approximately 1,200 people were killed.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. Israel declared a total blockade of the enclave, halting the supply of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicine. According to the health authorities in Gaza, the death toll from Israeli strikes in the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 40,000, with more than 93,000 people injured.