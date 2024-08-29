https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/death-toll-from-israeli-west-bank-operations-rises-to-11--reports-1119945371.html

Death Toll From Israeli West Bank Operations Rises to 11 – Reports

Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians in the West Bank during a raid, injuring 26 more, according to local media.

Earlier reports said nine people were killed and 11 others injured as a result of the Israeli military's actions on Wednesday in Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm in the West Bank. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had carried out operations in the Jenin and Tulkarm areas of the West Bank jointly with other law enforcement agencies, killing nine Palestinians they described as radicals.

