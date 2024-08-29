https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/death-toll-from-israeli-west-bank-operations-rises-to-11--reports-1119945371.html
Death Toll From Israeli West Bank Operations Rises to 11 – Reports
Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians in the West Bank during a raid, injuring 26 more, according to local media.
Earlier reports said nine people were killed and 11 others injured as a result of the Israeli military's actions on Wednesday in Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm in the West Bank. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had carried out operations in the Jenin and Tulkarm areas of the West Bank jointly with other law enforcement agencies, killing nine Palestinians they described as radicals.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The death toll in Israeli operations in the West Bank that began overnight to Wednesday has risen to 11, with 26 people injured, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Earlier reports said nine people were killed and 11 others injured as a result of the Israeli military's actions on Wednesday in Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm in the West Bank.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had carried out operations in the Jenin and Tulkarm areas of the West Bank jointly with other law enforcement agencies, killing nine Palestinians they described as radicals.