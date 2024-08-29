International
Expert Warns of Risks at Kursk and Zaporozhye Nuclear Plants
Expert Warns of Risks at Kursk and Zaporozhye Nuclear Plants
Since nuclear power station operates similarly to a controlled nuclear bomb, the Ukraine's attack on the Kursk and Zaporozhye Nuclear Plants might lead to a catastrophe.
Dr Chris Busby, physical chemist and the scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk, who has worked for the UK government's uranium committee, has issued a warning about the potential for nuclear disasters at the Kursk and Zaporozhye power plants.He emphasized that "a missile strike on the reactor could easily lead to a meltdown or even a nuclear explosion," likening the potential disaster to the Chernobyl and Fukushima incidents.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine tried to hit the Kursk nuclear power plant, in connection with which IAEA head Rafael Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov and inspected the Kursk nuclear power plant.
Dr Chris Busby, physical chemist and the scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk, who has worked for the UK government's uranium committee, issued a warning about the potential for nuclear disasters at the Kursk and Zaporozhye power plants.
Dr Chris Busby, physical chemist and the scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk, who has worked for the UK government's uranium committee, issued a warning about the potential for nuclear disasters at the Kursk and Zaporozhye power plants.
Since nuclear power station operates similarly to a controlled nuclear bomb, the Ukraine's attack on the Kursk and Zaporozhye Nuclear Plants might lead to a catastrophe.
Dr Chris Busby, physical chemist and the scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk, who has worked for the UK government's uranium committee, has issued a warning about the potential for nuclear disasters at the Kursk and Zaporozhye power plants.
He emphasized that "a missile strike on the reactor could easily lead to a meltdown or even a nuclear explosion," likening the potential disaster to the Chernobyl and Fukushima incidents.
He criticized recent claims downplaying the risks, stating, "If you can affect the control systems of a nuclear power station, you can cause it to explode."
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine tried to hit the Kursk nuclear power plant, in connection with which IAEA head Rafael Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov and inspected the Kursk nuclear power plant.
"As these recent deeply concerning incidents make all too clear, the nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant remains extremely challenging," nternational Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement.
