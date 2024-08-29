https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/kremlin-calls-eu-sending-15bln-to-ukraine-theft-says-this-will-have-legal-consequences-1119948596.html
Kremlin Slams EU's Handover of $1.5 Bln to Ukraine as Theft, Vowing Legal Consequences
The EU's transfer of 1.4 billion euros ($1.55 billion) from revenues from frozen Russian assets to Kiev is theft that will have legal consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We have already said that these are illegal actions, they will definitely have legal consequences, this is nothing other than illegal expropriation, as we say in Russian — theft of our money," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc had already begun to direct the revenues from frozen Russian assets to pay for military supplies to Ukraine, adding that 1.4 billion euros have already been transferred. Kremlin Doubts 'Child Abuse' Accusations Against DurovMoscow is aware of reports about "child abuse" accusations against Telegram founder Pavel Durov, but cannot be sure of their reliability, Peskov said.The key concern in Durov's case, the official stated, is to ensure that it does not devolve into political persecution.The Russian-born Durov, who holds citizenship in several countries including France, was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday. He faces charges related to the criminal use of his Telegram app, encompassing terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, and fraud. French media also reported that Durov is under investigation for alleged abuse of one of his children. On Wednesday, he was released under judicial supervision, prohibited from leaving France, and ordered to pay a bail of €5 million (approximately $5.5 million).Putin to Speak at Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's VladivostokRussian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session of the 2024 Eastern Economic Forum in the city of Vladivostok, Peskov said.The EEF-2024 will be held from September 3-6 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the forum.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Thursday, Kremlin sSpokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the European Union's transfer of 1.4 billion euros ($1.55 billion) derived from frozen Russian assets to Kiev constitutes theft that will have legal repercussions.
"We have already said that these are illegal actions, they will definitely have legal consequences, this is nothing other than illegal expropriation, as we say in Russian — theft of our money," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc had already begun to direct the revenues from frozen Russian assets to pay for military supplies to Ukraine, adding that 1.4 billion euros have already been transferred.
Kremlin Doubts 'Child Abuse' Accusations Against Durov
Moscow is aware of reports about "child abuse" accusations against Telegram founder Pavel Durov, but cannot be sure of their reliability, Peskov said.
"We have seen the reports, but we cannot say anything here. There may be many sources now, and we cannot be sure of the veracity of this information," Peskov told reporters.
The key concern in Durov's case, the official stated, is to ensure that it does not devolve into political persecution.
"We, of course, consider him a citizen of Russia. And if necessary, we will be ready to provide assistance, as we would to any citizen of Russia, to the extent of our capabilities," the Kremlin spokesman said.
The Russian-born Durov, who holds citizenship in several countries including France, was detained at a Paris airport
on Saturday. He faces charges related to the criminal use of his Telegram app, encompassing terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, and fraud. French media also reported that Durov is under investigation for alleged abuse of one of his children. On Wednesday, he was released under judicial supervision, prohibited from leaving France, and ordered to pay a bail of €5 million (approximately $5.5 million).
Putin to Speak at Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok
Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session of the 2024 Eastern Economic Forum in the city of Vladivostok, Peskov said.
"Active preparations are currently underway for the forum in Vladivostok. The president is also preparing for this. There will be an extensive program, including an international one. Naturally, there will be a plenary session at which president Putin will speak," Peskov told reporters.
The EEF-2024 will be held from September 3-6 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the forum.