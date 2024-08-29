https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/kremlin-calls-eu-sending-15bln-to-ukraine-theft-says-this-will-have-legal-consequences-1119948596.html

Kremlin Slams EU's Handover of $1.5 Bln to Ukraine as Theft, Vowing Legal Consequences

Kremlin Slams EU's Handover of $1.5 Bln to Ukraine as Theft, Vowing Legal Consequences

Sputnik International

The EU's transfer of 1.4 billion euros ($1.55 billion) from revenues from frozen Russian assets to Kiev is theft that will have legal consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2024-08-29T12:29+0000

2024-08-29T12:29+0000

2024-08-29T14:00+0000

world

dmitry peskov

pavel durov

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

france

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119457055_0:134:3164:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_7b2f35448965997caa45c66599b18eaf.jpg

"We have already said that these are illegal actions, they will definitely have legal consequences, this is nothing other than illegal expropriation, as we say in Russian — theft of our money," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc had already begun to direct the revenues from frozen Russian assets to pay for military supplies to Ukraine, adding that 1.4 billion euros have already been transferred. Kremlin Doubts 'Child Abuse' Accusations Against DurovMoscow is aware of reports about "child abuse" accusations against Telegram founder Pavel Durov, but cannot be sure of their reliability, Peskov said.The key concern in Durov's case, the official stated, is to ensure that it does not devolve into political persecution.The Russian-born Durov, who holds citizenship in several countries including France, was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday. He faces charges related to the criminal use of his Telegram app, encompassing terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, and fraud. French media also reported that Durov is under investigation for alleged abuse of one of his children. On Wednesday, he was released under judicial supervision, prohibited from leaving France, and ordered to pay a bail of €5 million (approximately $5.5 million).Putin to Speak at Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's VladivostokRussian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the plenary session of the 2024 Eastern Economic Forum in the city of Vladivostok, Peskov said.The EEF-2024 will be held from September 3-6 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/durov-under-judicial-supervision-forbidden-to-leave-france---paris-prosecutors-office-1119943037.html

russia

ukraine

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

legal consequences, russian assets to kiev, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, sending $1.5bln to ukraine