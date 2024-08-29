https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/palestinian-national-authority-working-on-unified-governance-in-west-bank-gaza---top-official-1119946212.html
Palestinian National Authority Working on Unified Governance in West Bank, Gaza - Top Official
Palestinian National Authority Working on Unified Governance in West Bank, Gaza - Top Official
The Palestinian National Authority is working to reach an agreement on unified governance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates told Sputnik.
"The Palestinian leadership continues to make great efforts to unite the Palestinian ranks and agree on a national roadmap for a single and unified governance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip," Aghabekian Shahin said. The Palestinian Authority holds administrative control of the West Bank, while Israel has security control of most of the West Bank. The Gaza Strip is administered by Hamas.Earlier in August, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik that the Gaza Strip should return to the control of the "legitimate Palestinian government."
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Palestinian National Authority is making efforts to reach an agreement on unified governance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik.
"The Palestinian leadership continues to make great efforts to unite the Palestinian ranks and agree on a national roadmap for a single and unified governance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip," Aghabekian Shahin said.
The Palestinian Authority holds administrative control of the West Bank, while Israel has security control of most of the West Bank. The Gaza Strip is administered by Hamas.
Earlier in August, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik that the Gaza Strip should return to the control of the "legitimate Palestinian government."