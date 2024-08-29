International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/palestinian-national-authority-working-on-unified-governance-in-west-bank-gaza---top-official-1119946212.html
Palestinian National Authority Working on Unified Governance in West Bank, Gaza - Top Official
Palestinian National Authority Working on Unified Governance in West Bank, Gaza - Top Official
Sputnik International
The Palestinian National Authority is working to reach an agreement on unified governance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates told Sputnik.
2024-08-29T03:56+0000
2024-08-29T03:56+0000
world
mahmoud abbas
west bank
gaza strip
palestinian national authority (pna)
palestine
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102407/53/1024075379_0:90:2883:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_d0cdea3be6285225725514c9ea8a6dfd.jpg
"The Palestinian leadership continues to make great efforts to unite the Palestinian ranks and agree on a national roadmap for a single and unified governance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip," Aghabekian Shahin said. The Palestinian Authority holds administrative control of the West Bank, while Israel has security control of most of the West Bank. The Gaza Strip is administered by Hamas.Earlier in August, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik that the Gaza Strip should return to the control of the "legitimate Palestinian government."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/palestine-calling-for-pressure-on-israel-to-allow-president-abbas-to-visit-gaza---state-minister-1119945630.html
west bank
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102407/53/1024075379_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa46badb50e123697c84d520ccb1bd52.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
who governs gaza, who governs the west bank, palestinian national authority, unification of palestine
who governs gaza, who governs the west bank, palestinian national authority, unification of palestine

Palestinian National Authority Working on Unified Governance in West Bank, Gaza - Top Official

03:56 GMT 29.08.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankRiyad al-Maliki, Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority
Riyad al-Maliki, Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Palestinian National Authority is making efforts to reach an agreement on unified governance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik.
"The Palestinian leadership continues to make great efforts to unite the Palestinian ranks and agree on a national roadmap for a single and unified governance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip," Aghabekian Shahin said.
The Palestinian Authority holds administrative control of the West Bank, while Israel has security control of most of the West Bank. The Gaza Strip is administered by Hamas.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks a meeting of the PLO executive committee and a Fatah Central Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2024
World
Palestine Calling for Pressure on Israel to Allow President Abbas to Visit Gaza - State Minister
00:40 GMT
Earlier in August, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik that the Gaza Strip should return to the control of the "legitimate Palestinian government."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала