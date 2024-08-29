https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/pentagon-slaps-lockheed-with-5mln-per-f-35-withheld-until-upgrades-work---reports-1119953332.html

Pentagon Slaps Lockheed With $5Mln Per F-35 Withheld Until Upgrades Work - Reports

The US Defense Department is going to hold Lockheed Martin accountable by withholding $5 million each of up to 110 F-35 fighter jets scheduled to be delivered by the end of this year.

The Defense Department’s F-35 program office confirmed the new policy in a statement issued to the news outlet earlier in the day. Lockheed Martin revealed the new policy to the public on Tuesday in a filing it made to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The troubled hardware and software upgrade package is known as TR-3. Eighteen F-35 jets with the TR-3 upgrade package were delivered to the US armed forces by August 19.

