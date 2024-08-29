https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/philippines-plans-to-procure-40-modern-multi-role-fighter-jets-1119953844.html

Philippines Plans to Procure 40 Modern Multi-Role Fighter Jets

Philippines Plans to Procure 40 Modern Multi-Role Fighter Jets

Sputnik International

The Philippines is planning to procure 40 modern multi-role fighter jets to strengthen its territorial defense capabilities, Defense Minister Gilbert Teodoro said during a budget hearing on Thursday.

2024-08-29T19:50+0000

2024-08-29T19:50+0000

2024-08-29T19:50+0000

asia

us

military & intelligence

antony blinken

philippines

manila

fighter jets

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101521442_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_027b6920331a180cdd05f7a9b048fe55.jpg

"Just to get, for example, multi-role fighters, one dozen of those will not make any difference at all. So, the minimum for us will be 36 aircraft, which only a squadron and a half. But that would be credible. Plus four in reserve because 80 percent in service rate is a good standard," Teodoro said, as quoted by GMA News. Philippine government is exploring the option of syndicated loans from private banks. Teodoro has already held consultations with the Bankers Association of the Philippines, the Central Bank, and the Department of Finance to obtain the necessary approvals for long-term tenders. He also urged lawmakers to draft legislation to remove existing financial restrictions on defense acquisitions.In July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US would provide $500 million in financial assistance to enhance the Philippines' defense capabilities. Additionally, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mentioned plans to more than double investments under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), with $128 million allocated this year for key infrastructure projects in the Philippines.In February 2023, Manila designated four additional military bases for US forces under the 2014 EDCA, bringing the total number to nine. These bases are strategically positioned, with many located near the contested waters of the South China Sea and Taiwan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/pentagon-slaps-lockheed-with-5mln-per-f-35-withheld-until-upgrades-work---reports-1119953332.html

philippines

manila

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

defense minister gilbert teodoro, philippines, us selling fighter jets, fighter jets sales