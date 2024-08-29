https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/ukraine-loses-up-to-7450-troops-during-operation-in-kursk-direction---mod-1119947831.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 7,450 Troops During Operation in Kursk Direction - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 7,450 Troops During Operation in Kursk Direction - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have eliminated up to 7,450 Ukrainian servicepeople, 74 tanks and 36 infantry fighting vehicles during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-08-29T12:07+0000
2024-08-29T12:07+0000
2024-08-29T12:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
kursk
russia
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_0:1:3638:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5dd6adebc7eccfbc33fc5afc475cc91.jpg
"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk area, the enemy lost up to 7,450 servicepeople, 74 tanks, 36 infantry fighting vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost more than 400 servicepeople in the Kursk area, the ministry also said. At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled four attacks in the area of the settlements of Korenevo and Cherkasskoe Porechnoe in the Russian region over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 70 servicepeople, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 740 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Over the give period, Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the settlement of Nykolaivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and repelled seven counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 Ukrainian troops, the statement read, adding that Battlegroup Zapad has repelled six counterattacks and eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian troops, taking control of the the village of Stelmakhivka in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).Kiev has also lost up to 105 servicepeople in battles with the Battlegroup Vostok, while Battlegroup Sever has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 185 servicepeople.Additionally, the Russian forces have hit a depot of UK-made Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, as well as an oil depot supplying fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces' equipment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/ukraines-troop-losses-top-6200-in-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1119915084.html
kursk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a927e62639888852fc5a48207fcd6e5f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine loses, ukrainian servicepeople, kursk region, infantry fighting vehicles
ukraine loses, ukrainian servicepeople, kursk region, infantry fighting vehicles
Ukraine Loses Up to 7,450 Troops During Operation in Kursk Direction - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated up to 7,450 Ukrainian servicepeople, 74 tanks and 36 infantry fighting vehicles during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk area, the enemy lost up to 7,450 servicepeople, 74 tanks, 36 infantry fighting vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost more than 400 servicepeople in the Kursk area, the ministry also said.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled four attacks in the area of the settlements of Korenevo and Cherkasskoe Porechnoe in the Russian region over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 70 servicepeople, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 740 Ukrainian servicepeople
over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 740 servicepeople, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two vehicles [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement
Over the give period, Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the settlement of Nykolaivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and repelled seven counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 Ukrainian troops, the statement read, adding that Battlegroup Zapad has repelled six counterattacks and eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian troops, taking control of the the village of Stelmakhivka in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
Kiev has also lost up to 105 servicepeople in battles with the Battlegroup Vostok, while Battlegroup Sever has repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 185 servicepeople.
Additionally, the Russian forces have hit a depot of UK-made Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, as well as an oil depot supplying fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces' equipment.