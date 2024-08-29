https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/us-icbm-warning-system-lacks-parts-suffers-obsolete-tech-hurting-readiness---report-1119953158.html
The US strategic Early Warning Radar system to monitor the threat of ballistic missile thermonuclear attack is plagued by a lack of spare parts, outdated technology and other problems.
The DOD IG carried out an investigation and produced a report a entited "Evaluation of Sustaining Engineering Actions for the Space Force's Upgraded Early Warning Radar," the office explained. The UEWR's mission is to detect and track launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles, while conducting general space surveillance and satellite tracking. The system is designed to detect and track multiple targets up to 3,000 miles away, the DOD IG noted.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US strategic Early Warning Radar system to monitor the threat of ballistic missile thermonuclear attack is plagued by a lack of spare parts, outdated technology, much more maintenance work than anticipated and other problems, the Pentagon Inspector General admitted in a public statement about a highly classified report.
"We found that Space Force took actions to sustain the Upgraded Early Warning Radar, but that a lack of spare parts, obsolescence, unscheduled system maintenance, and delayed modernization continue to be a problem," the DOD IG acknowledged on a single, brief X statement.
The DOD IG carried out an investigation and produced a report a entited “Evaluation of Sustaining Engineering Actions for the Space Force’s Upgraded Early Warning Radar,” the office explained.
"The objective of this evaluation was to determine the extent to which the Space Force implemented sustaining engineering actions to ensure that the Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) was capable, reliable, and available to meet mission requirements while managing risks," the DOD IG said.
The UEWR's mission is to detect and track launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles, while conducting general space surveillance and satellite tracking. The system is designed to detect and track multiple targets up to 3,000 miles away, the DOD IG noted.