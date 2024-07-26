https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/pentagon-accounting-errors-open-door-to-sending-2-billion-in-arms-to-ukraine-1119515259.html

Pentagon Accounting Errors Open Door to Sending $2 Billion in Arms to Ukraine

Pentagon Accounting Errors Open Door to Sending $2 Billion in Arms to Ukraine

Sputnik International

The Pentagon has found another $2 billion worth of accounting errors for Ukraine aid, paving the way to sending additional arms to the Kiev regime. Combined with $6.2 billion in overestimated arms and equipment, the improperly valued assets have reached a total of $8.2 billion.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) is facing challenges in assessing the cost of military items sent to Ukraine due to the vague definitions of value in the Foreign Assistance Act, as per the Government Accountability Office (GAO).The apparent waste of funds related to the provision of military aid to the Kiev regime has been exacerbated by suspicions of Ukrainian corruption.

